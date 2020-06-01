Morelia (Mexico), May 31 . .- Thousands of fans of the Monarchs of Morelia of Mexican soccer took to the streets of the city this Sunday and violated the quarantine to protest the announced move of the team to Mazatlán, in the Pacific .

The supporters of Morelia left from the Venustiano Carranza stadium showed banners and waved flags dressed in shirts in the team’s colors. Some with scarves, toured important parts of the city to claim for the possible change of venue.

Although there is no official information, the Mexican media have taken for granted the transfer of the franchise to Mazatlán. Some of the protesters complained about the uncertainty due to the lack of confirmation and regretted that they ignore the fans.

Last Sunday Morelia confirmed the departure of the institution of Argentine coach Pablo Guede and hours later announced the dismissal of sports director Héctor Lara.

Morelia was on the verge of going down to the Ascenso division at the end of the Clausura 2017, but a last minute goal from the Peruvian Raúl Ruidíaz gave him the victory against Monterrey and kept the team in the First division, after which the team improved and In the last Apertura 2019 he reached the semifinals in which he was eliminated for the worst position in the table by the America with which he tied the series 2-2.

In Clausura 2020, Guede’s team was technically in the classification zone because, although it appeared ninth in the standings, it added the same points from the seventh in the absence of seven games when the competition was canceled.

This Sunday, some protesters took care of the coronavirus protection measures, but others took to the streets without face masks, in their cars or on foot.

This Saturday, a group of fans had stationed themselves at the Morelos stadium waiting for someone from the board to explain what was happening, but they received no answers.

The Sunday protests coincided with the launch hours earlier by the women’s team of a video in which the players confirmed that their contracts end this Sunday and they know nothing of their future.

The act of the fans confirmed a week of disagreements by the followers of Morelia that included cases of fans with crying attacks, whose testimonies were disclosed on social networks.

.