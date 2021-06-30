Moreira; “We are a social democratic party”

MEXICO CITY.

The 71 deputies of the PRI in the next legislature have the mandate of the National Executive Committee of the party and of Mexican society to support a coalition with PAN and PRD in the defense of the INE and freedoms, in the guarantee of the supply of medicines and the return of children’s stays, lists the future coordinator of the bench, Rubén Moreira Valdez.

Asked about how to explain the bets that the PRI will be the first to get off the opposition alliance, the secretary general of the Institutional Revolutionary considers that perhaps these suspicions respond to the fact that, in the action program and in the declaration of principles, the PRI members are a social democratic party and, therefore, related to some of the issues that Morena has promoted in Congress, such as the reform of the Constitutional Room to incorporate social programs and the defense of public education.

To illustrate the nuances that parliamentary life imposes, he tells an anecdote: “A businessman told me, hey, we don’t want you to talk to Morena at all! Sounds perfect, I replied … But … not even for the budget? Of course we are not going to talk to Morena about destroying the institutions. But of many other things, yes, because we also remember that we are a minority. At the core, however, we are not going to break the alliance ”.

He is asked if there is no risk that the famous government files will not be able to bend some deputies. Moreira Valdez smiles and jokes: “We all have substitutes!”

He assures that the future bench has former governors, former officials, diplomats and political figures who are experienced and committed to “the historical segments of the party, the peasants, workers, teachers, state workers, who we are going to represent, and the middle classes who told us: take care of the INE, freedoms and our aspirations ”.

He explains that the mandate of the ballot box is to defend the institutions and the legacy of a party that comes from the revolution, in a country with 200 years of independence, which is the thirteenth economy in the world and whose commercial partner is the first world power.

Moreira Valdez takes advantage of this part of the interview with Excelsior to explain his votes in favor of the constitutional reforms that Morena promoted in the legislature that is still in progress.

“How the PRI was not going to vote that social programs were in the Constitution! Yes we did! You have to put operating rules on them, of course. But we could not by mere political conjuncture or revenge vote against. And in the case of the educational counter-reform: beyond the fact that whether the reform that was made effective in the past six years was good or bad, I think that the teachers were put in the dock and that caused serious damage, “he alleges. .

“So when the reform was voted against, I voted for the professors. That does not mean that I am with the government. And when they have criticized me for one of my votes, I tell them, ‘here are the statutes of the party’s action program. Tell me when did I get out of them. ‘ Because I can tell many that they left ”, he justifies.

Appointed two weeks ago in this task, with the instruction to prepare from now on the agenda that they will share in San Lázaro with PAN and PRD members, the secretary general of the Institutional Revolutionary considers relevant the electoral results of that alliance that, he emphasizes, allowed them to be competitive and win in many cities of the country and in mayors of the CDMX, as well as advance in Zacatecas, Michoacán, Sonora and Nuevo León, among other entities.

For the experienced politician, what happened on June 6 cannot be seen only as a result of 60 days of campaigning, but as the balance of a process in which although “we continue in the aftermath of 2018, we are moving forward, because our vote increased ”, Compared to three years ago.

And when reviewing the contrast between lost governorships and the growing opposition presence in the Chamber of Deputies, Moreira Valdez raises what he himself qualifies as a possibility: that Morena is in decline, although he is having triumphs, that is to say that his triumphs are Deceptive, and our defeats contain many things to discuss. If not, how do we understand Mexico City? They bring deterioration, and we bring growth. Although, in some places our growth is not enough to win the governorship, that is unobjectionable ”.

It clarifies, however, that each of the three parties has its own agenda as long as you respond to their respective ideologies.

“We have, on the one hand, a mandate from the National Executive Committee to be a firm opposition in Congress to those in power. And on the other, the society that trusted us tells us to be an opposition to Morena in the Chamber of Deputies ”, sums up the former governor of Coahuila.

A federal deputy for the third time, a member of the CEN of the PRI in several of its secretariats, questions that the latter, being power, fell asleep on its laurels, abandoning structures and losing a territorial presence that the current leadership of Alejandro Moreno is striving to recover.

Moreira maintains that, regardless of this circumstance, there is a historical legacy of his party and today it must be preserved in the defense of the secular state, institutions, social security, public education, among other subjects.