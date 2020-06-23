Its engine is expected to reach 650 horsepower

It will be again the well-known 4.4-liter V8 of the German brand

The BMW M5 CS 2021 is the most radical and performance version of the German sports sedan. For this, it will have a specific set-up and an engine that will be given a new twist until it reaches 650 horses.

The BMW 5 Series has received its restyling a few weeks ago, the same that was completed with the arrival of an updated BMW M5. This is, at the moment, the sportiest of the proposals of this saloon. However, this will change before the end of the year, since the BMW M5 CS 2021 is already on the starting grid.

BMW M5 CS 2021: EXTERIOR

He BMW M5 CS 2021 It will look somewhat more aggressive than the conventional M5. For this, it will have a series of details in satin black, in addition to specific wheels with V-shaped spokes. These will be a minimum of 20 inches.

The rearview mirror housings will have a carbon fiber finish.

The roof will be made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.

BMW M5 CS 2021: INTERIOR

Inside of BMW M5 CS 2021 Radical differences from the conventional model are not expected. Its steering wheel will be lined in Alcantara, material also present in other parts of the cabin.

BMW M5 CS 2021: MECHANICAL

The engine of the BMW M5 CS 2021 will be the known 4.4-liter TwinPower Turbo V8, although this time its power will be 650 horses.

Hopefully this version of the M5 Accelerate from 0 to 100 km / hour in less than 3.3 seconds, which is the best the Competition.

The braking system will include standard carbon ceramic discs.

The suspension will allow the body to get closer to the ground, possibly meaning it has a firmer tare than the M5.

BMW M5 CS 2021: PRICE

The price of BMW M5 CS 2021 It is unknown, but it will surely exceed the 153,400 euros that the Competition costs.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/23/2020 The first data of the BMW M5 CS 2021 is leaked.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard