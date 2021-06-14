More . withdrawals lose flight and bonds breathe: Chile Fixed income

(Bloomberg) – In a week in which the Central Bank of Chile finally became more hawkish, bonds halted losses due to an unusual deal in the country’s divided political scene.

Some opposition leaders, including senator and possible presidential candidate Yasna Provoste, said no further withdrawals of pension funds would be necessary after the government announced another series of relief measures amid the pandemic. Provoste led negotiations with the government to approve the aid package, which includes tax incentives and subsidies for small businesses, and increased emergency income for families. In previous weeks, opposition and government lawmakers presented bills to allow people to withdraw all of their savings from their pension accounts.

“With opposition legislators chilling at the idea of ​​more withdrawals, the market found the buy button again,” said Jaime Achondo, general manager of brokerage Fynsa. The concern was that the unlimited withdrawals would force pension funds, which have about $ 190 billion in assets, to liquidate their portfolios.

The new measures will raise total direct government aid during the pandemic to $ 20 billion through August, said President Sebastián Piñera.

The nominal BTP 2030 Treasury bond rate closed at 4.13% on Friday after reaching a maximum of 4.38% on Tuesday, while the inflation-indexed BTU 2026 ended at 0.13% after reaching 0.41 % also on Tuesday.

Trend GDP

A lower long-term growth projection by the central bank also helped increase some demand for longer-maturity instruments and flatten the rate curve for swaps, said Gonzalo Reyes, an economist and partner at Abaqus. In its latest quarterly monetary policy report, released on Wednesday, the central bank raised its growth forecast for this year to a maximum of 9.5%, lowered that of next year to between 2% and 3%, and also cut its estimate of trend GDP at 2.8% from 3.4% in the previous report.

Read more

The central bank also said last week that it would recalibrate its monetary stimulus amid strong consumer demand. Interest rate swaps show that the market expects the monetary policy rate to hit 1.75% in six months, up from 1.5% just before the central bank’s quarterly report.

Earlier-than-expected rate hikes led to some losses at the shorter end of the nominal Treasury curve last week, while a higher inflation forecast helped the CPI-indexed curve, according to Martina Ogaz, an economist at Euroamerica. . The 2023 BTU was trading at -1.35% versus -1.01% on Monday.

To be sure, short-term political threats remain and could push yields higher, although losses from the past few months so far may seem excessive, said Hugo Osorio, deputy manager of investment strategy at Falcom Asset Management.

In the past week

The government imposed a total quarantine in the Santiago Metropolitan Region on Thursday due to the increase in covid-19 cases and with hospitals almost at the limit.

“Chile’s economy is much more resilient to coronavirus quarantines than it was last year and its effect on the economy should be slight,” central bank president Mario Marcel said in an interview Friday with Bloomberg TV.

On the corporate front, the state oil company Enap registered the issuance of up to 10 million UF (US $ 412 million) in bonds indexed to the IPC maturing in 10 years, while the construction company Echeverría Izquierdo plans to issue 2 million UF (US $ 83 million). ).

CALENDAR

In Chile:

No relevant macro data

International

USA.:

Jun. 15: Retail Sales May Jun. June 15: Empire State Manufacturing Survey Jun. 15: PPI final demand MayJun. 15: Industrial production MayJun. 16: Housing starts MayJun. 16: Building permits MayJun. 16: Import price index MayJun. 16: Rate Decision Jun. 17: Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Jun. 17: LangerChina Consumer Confidence: Jun. 15: Retail Sales May Jun. 15: Industrial production May

Eurozone:

Jun. 17: CPI May

RECENT NEWS:

Chile’s central bank chief: economy may overcome new closures Opposition deputy in Chile says they will not discuss . withdrawals Quarentena Chile with probable limited impact on companies: BTGBHP avoids copper strike in Chile with last minute agreement ENAP registers new line of 10-year bonds in Chile Chile’s Fitch Capital enters quarantine with hospitals at the limit Albemarle will extract more lithium in search of green growth Chile’s ISP approves emergency use of Janssen vaccine Copper wealth in the sights of Chile’s presidential candidate Economists in Chile now foresee an increase in MPR by the end of 2021: poll Chile economistas Key rate expected to remain unchanged Communist candidate wants radical economic reform in Chile Centennial Chilean company raises bets on venture capital Central Bank Chile forecasts 2021 GDP growth between 8.5% and 9.5% Latam Airlines to Ask for Second DIP Funding for $ 500M on VirusChile opens the door to rate hikes after increased demand Chile maintains Without change the benchmark rate at 0.50% Constructora Echeverría Izquierdo plans to sell bonds in Chile Copper rises due to the return of supply risks in South America Prices in Chile exceed the target before the rate decision Chilean bondholders Vivocorp disagree with preliminary offer Chile will maintain border closure until June 30 Chile trade surplus USD $ 1,314m May; its T. USD $ 657m

PIPELINE OF BONUSES:

RECENTLY ISSUED BONDS:

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP