More white or black victims? Is Alaska More Violent Than New York?

A 19-year-old boy enters the warehouse of a courier company and shoot 8 of his co-workers before taking his own life. Another person comes armed to a shopping center and perpetrates a massacre in cold blood that takes 10 lives. These are just two recent examples of the constant firearm shootings that occur almost every week in the United States.

A scourge that has not stopped despite the pandemic. Just so far this year, the specialized website Gun Violence Archive has recorded 156 mass shootings. More than 12,000 people have died to date in firearm incidents.

That, with respect to 2021. Because 2020, the year of the pandemic, will also be remembered for having reached a new record in firearm deaths: 43,550 deaths: A wave of violence that has not stopped despite the restrictions by the Covid.

How many people die from gun violence?



According to Gifford Center (a gun control organization promoted by former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who in 2011 survived a shot to the head received during a shooting at a rally in Tucson that killed six people) about 38,000 people die each year in the United States firearm incidents, from suicides to mass shootings. These figures imply that there are more than 100 daily deaths from this type of violence.

In 2017, the record of 39,773 dead, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) obtained from death certificates. From them, 15,720 deaths were homicides and murders, and the rest suicides.

But 2020, the year of the pandemic, in which the world was supposed to be confined and with restricted mobility, broke the all-time mark: 43,550 deaths, of which 19,394 were homicides and murders and 24,156 suicides.

In fact, the firearms sales set another record during the panjdemic. According to data from The Washington Post, in June 2020 they were sold 2.5 million firearms, surpassing the other historical peak, of 2 million, which was reached in 2012 after the Sandy Hook shooting, when a young man entered that elementary school armed and killed 20 children and six adults before taking his own life.

How do you define a mass shooting?

Counting the victims of mass shootings in the United States is difficult because there is no exact definition.

When is a firearms incident considered a mass shooting or massacre? For the FBI a “active shooter incident (active shooter incidents, in English) is one in which one or more people are actively engaged in killing or trying to kill other individuals. According to this definition, the Pew Research Center (a Washington think tank on trends in the United States) estimates 85 people who died in 2018 in this type of case, except for those allegedly responsible.

But other instances, such as The Gun Violence Archive, define mass shootings as those in which four or more people are injured or die by the action of firearms. Following this definition, in that same year of 2018 373 people died at those events.

Thus, the number of these incidents has been growing steadily in recent years. In 2017, the second-deadliest year, the Gun Violence Archive recorded 347 mass shootings. On By 2020 the figure almost doubles to 610.

Chart: Deaths from shootings in the US Henar de Pedro

How many armed people are there in the United States?

The Giffords Center states that in the United States there are 393 million pistols. But the fact of how many Americans are armed is difficult to know, given the absence of a centralized registry. In fact, according to the reforms of the Firearms Owners Protection Act of 1986 (FOPA) prohibits such a rate of gun owners at the federal level.

According to Pew, about a 30% of Americans report having a firearm, and almost 40% affirm live in an address that has of them.

But the exposure of Americans to guns is great, according to a 2017 Pew survey: 48% of those surveyed said they had grown up in a home with guns, 59% have friends who own at least one and 72% declare having fired a gun at some point of their life.

Why do they have them? That same survey indicated that main reason is security (67% of respondents) followed very far by other reasons such as hunting (38%), sport (30%) and collecting (13%).

Do more blacks than whites die in shootings?

The theme of the race in gun violence and police violence has been present in the last year in the American debate, after the death of George Floyd and the protests that that case unleashed.

And it is that this violence seems to affect the people of black race than white race. African Americans make up only 7% of the population, but account for 52% of fatalities by firearm, according to the Giffords Center.

In fact, an unarmed black person has five times more likely to die by Police shots than a white person.

Is there more violence in New York than in Alaska?

According to the clichés of cinema and television, it seems that it is in the big capitals where there is more risk of dying in a shootout. But the Pew Center study points out otherwise, and notes that there are less violence in New York than in Alaska, proportionally speaking.

Alaska has the higher firearm death rate of the country: 22.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, according to Giffords. It is followed by Louisiana, with 20.7 deaths, and Alamaba, with 20.5.

On the contrary, lowest rates are in Massachusetts, with 3.3 deaths per 100,000 residents, followed by Hawaii, with 3.4 deaths, and Rhode Island, with 3.8. New York is ranked 47th out of 50 states, with a rate of 4.1 deaths.

Although things look different if the numbers are absolute. Alaska records 167 of these deaths a year, one every other day. New York records 843 annually, one every 10 hours.