More US confirmations for the Olympic Games: James Harden and Bam Adebayo

The day is loaded with information regarding the convocation of the United States for the Tokyo Olympics to be disputed in a few weeks. With gold between an eyebrow and an eyebrow, the Americans want to close the best possible call and are on the way to achieve it.

The last two players who have confirmed their eligibility status are James Harden and Bam Adebayo. The physical problems suffered by the Brooklyn Nets guard does not seem to have stopped him from being in the international event of the summer. Likewise, with the Miami Heat center, centimeters and defense for the USA paint. Two great players for in making up the roster. They thus join Kevin Durant.