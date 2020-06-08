Valladolid, Jun 8 . .- A group of experts from an association that collaborates with the Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge has joined this Monday in the search for the crocodile sighted in Simancas (Valladolid) during the weekend , sources of the Civil Guard have reported.

First thing in the morning, the tasks to find the reptile have resumed, which are also trying to locate agents from the Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) and the Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) of the Civil Guard, in addition to the Police. Local of Simancas, sources from the Municipal Police have explained to Efe.

A biologist on Sunday identified footprints on the banks of the confluence of the Duero and Pisuerga rivers that may correspond to those of a “Nile crocodile”, a species considered dangerous, but also scary, according to sources from the Government Subdelegation.

Experts intend to track the area with caution to prevent the animal from moving outside the area of ​​about five kilometers in which it is considered to be kept, if not disturbed, to facilitate its capture.

Biologists specialized in this type of animals also collaborate to find the reptile, which is supposed to be one and a half meters long.

Given the situation generated by the sighting of the crocodile, the mayors of the Valladolid towns of Tordesillas, San Miguel del Pino and Villamarciel issued separate municipal groups this Sunday to alert the population of the possible presence of the crocodile on the banks of the river.

“Danger due to the existence of a crocodile on the banks of the Douro river” can be read on the side of the mayor of the minor local entity of Villamarciel, Francisco Luengo.

The side also warns that the animal, which may have escaped from a house near the river where they kept it as a pet, “could be very dangerous” for people, so the population is asked to extreme caution and stay away from the river, especially fishermen and canoeists.

.