After acknowledging yesterday that the number of people infected with coronavirus in the country still remains at a very high level, President Danilo Medina rejected lifting social distancing measures, warning that a de-escalation of economic restrictions could lead to an uncontrolled increase in contagions.

Based on this reflection on the severity that the spread of Convid-19 has reached, which yesterday brought the number of deaths to 402, the president asked the National Congress to extend the state of emergency for another 25 days.

In his motivation letter sent yesterday to the Senate, Medina explains that his appreciation of this problem can be verified with the increase in the tests that are carried out daily.

“That means,” said the head of state, “that if the other measures of social distancing are not maintained, the de-escalation of restrictions in the economic field may lead to an uncontrolled increase in cases of contagion that overflows the capacity of response of the hospital system ”.

The current state of national emergency expires this Sunday, May 17, after the approval of its extension for 17 days, more approved on the 1st of this month. If approved, it would run from Monday June 18 to 11.

This is the third time that President Medina has asked for the extension of the term, which in March was approved for 25 days, then in April for 17, and in May for an additional 17 days.

According to the document sent to the National Congress, the request for an extension is made “as we prepare for a gradual and careful de-escalation of the restrictions imposed on a large part of the country’s economic activities. “

“The challenge is how to carry out this process of incremental flexibility in the economic sphere without, on the other hand, affecting the rest of the social distancing measures that are so important to face the health crisis that this pandemic has caused,” he adds.

The Senate was called today, Wednesday, at 11:00 in the morning, to a session in the Senate Chamber, as confirmed by Victoria Yeb, president of that chamber.

“Our country, like the rest of the world, is faced with the complex dilemma of how to protect economic activities, especially from micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises that cannot subsist for long, without this leading to a weakening of the fight against COVID-19 ”, he declared.

Medina stressed that, in the health field, efforts continue in a sustained and vigorous way to combat the pandemic with encouraging results.

“At the beginning of the state of emergency, the number of people infected in the country doubled every four to five days, whereas it currently takes twenty-one days. Likewise, thirty out of every hundred infected have recovered, a figure that continues to improve every day. At the same time, the case fatality rate has dropped to 3.69%, with a downward trend, ”he pointed out.

The request came as Tuesday May 12 was the last day for President Medina to request a third extension of the state of emergency since it was declared on March 19 to face the pandemic and whose last 17 days expire on Sunday 17.

Last Monday, Medina met separately with business, religious sectors and then headed a government council.

Article 28 of Law 21-18 on the regulation of the States of Exception establishes that, “in the event that the causes that gave rise to the declaration of the state of exception persist, the Executive Power may request the National Congress, as many times as possible. necessary, the extension of the state of emergency, with five days prior to the end of the originally established period ”.

