More than twenty million Spaniards already have at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine

A mural by the artist Harry Greb in Rome with a dove carrying the vaccines. (Photo: Mondadori Portfolio via .)

In Spain, 30,472,862 doses of the vaccines against Covid-19 from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen have been administered until this Tuesday, 87.8 percent of those distributed among the autonomous communities, which amounts to 34,715,980 units .

In addition, 20,048,174 people have already received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing 42.3 percent of the population, and 11,260,175 the full schedule, 23.7 percent of the population. The Ministry of Health has provided this information in the activity report of the vaccination process against Covid-19 based on data collected between December 27, the day the vaccinations began, and this Tuesday, June 8.

Data from the department headed by Carolina Darias indicate that in that period 22,804,275 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been received in Spain, of which 22,777,755 have been delivered, 21,350,021 doses have been administered, 12,421,381 have been received one and 9,050,285 both.

Likewise, Spain has received 3,326,700 doses of Moderna’s vaccine, 3,320,600 have already been distributed to the autonomous communities, and 2,829,221 doses have been administered, although 1,928,565 have received one dose and 928,662 the two doses .

Regarding the AstraZeneca vaccine, the report published this Tuesday by the Ministry of Health indicates that of the 12,232,200 doses acquired, 7,344,700 have reached Spain, of which 5,627,087 have been administered, albeit 5,031. 695 people have already been inoculated with one dose and 614,695 both.

Finally, 1,272,925 doses of the vaccine developed against the coronavirus have been delivered to the CCAA, of which 666,533 have already been administered, counting this vaccine with a single dose.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Rodríguez Uribes: the National Team’s vaccination “is an exception because they represent us”

Health sees “feasible” to get the second dose of the vaccine in the holiday destination

The EMA evaluates the use of the Moderna vaccine in young people aged 12 to 17 in the EU

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.