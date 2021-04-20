More than six years in prison for a Hispanic woman who enslaved 33 immigrants



Conception Malinek.

A woman from the city of Cicero, near Chicago, was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for subjecting Guatemalan immigrants to forced labor to whom he charged exorbitant prices for helping them to enter the United States illegally, the federal prosecutor’s office reported Monday.

Conception Malinek, age 50, was arrested in March of last year by federal agents, who found in deplorable conditions 19 immigrant adults and 14 children in a house they own.

The immigrants lived crammed together in the basement of the house and the adults were forced to give the woman a large part of the payments they received for working in a factory in the city of Romeoville, Illinois.

In admitting his guilt last year, Malinek said in court that between 2009 and 2019 he helped at least 10 Guatemalans enter the United States without papers, and in some cases he also obtained fraudulent identifications for them.

According to a statement from the prosecution, one of the victims said that he charged $ 1,956 per month, of which he gave 974 to Malinek to deduct part of his debt for bringing it to Chicago, as well as expenses for food, telephone and transportation to and from work.

Another person revealed that Malinek charged him $ 18,000 for allowing him to use his name and address on immigration documents.

The prosecution reported that Malinek controlled all the movements of his victims, knew where they were at all times and how much was the value of each check they received as payment for their work.

In addition to the 78-month prison sentence, Federal Judge Edmond E. Chang sentenced her to reinstate $ 112,545 to victims.

“Polleros” scam immigrants at the border

As the immigration crisis escalates, reports of abuse and scams by “polleros” continue to increase.

According to Telemundo, at the southern border they are charging up to $ 8,000 dollars for each of the people who enter through the border.

