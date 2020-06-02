After a huge negotiation and many millions of dollars in between, Disney bought 20th Century Fox in 2019, which opened the door for Marvel Studios to have control of some important characters like X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool, but despite not having a good time, Fox still had a lot of plans for at least the mutant universe and here we list the X-Men movies that Disney canceled.

‘X-Force’

This team of mutants was preparing to leave after their mention in ‘Deadpool 2’, even Rheet Reese, writer of this film was doing the script, where we were going to see domino and Cable again, but this time accompanied by Warpath , in addition to continuing with the R classification.

‘Dark Phoenix’ trilogy

Originally ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’ was not going to be the closing of the franchise, since it was intended as a trilogy, which would further involve this powerful force, some battles between mutants and forces of the space, but before the purchase by Disney, the plans had to change.

‘The New Mutants’

Although this film did manage to be filmed and is currently awaiting its premiere, it was thought of as several films, depending on its success at the box office, it was even planned to look for connections with other mutants and more characters, always under the horror genre that Fox liked it.

‘X-23’

Hugh Jackman’s departure left a big hole in the mutant franchise, so it was intended to stick with the movie ‘Logan’ by showing more about the X-23 character in a spin-off type, even director James Mangold already had some ideas for this continuation, which were simply forgotten.

Alpha Flight

That’s right, this team of mutants from Canada was going to make an appearance in this universe, since it was planned that wolverine would have a lot to do with the arrival of these heroes.

‘Exiles’

Another team of mutants was being planned, the Exiles team was planning to perform, curiously the Blink character, a member of this team appeared in ‘X-Men: Days of the Future Past’, but it was unknown if they were going to continue with this continuation or restart it.

‘Doctor doom’

One of the plans they had was to make a solo film by Doctor Doom, since it would focus on the country of Latveria, which would open its doors to the world, thus giving an introduction to the villain, but they were looking for a way to not present yet Fantastic Four, something that was complicating this story.

‘Multiple Man’

Another character that we had previously seen was Multiple Man, which appeared in X-Men: The Last Stand ‘and a solo movie of this character was planned, opening the possibility of the arrival of’ X-Factor ‘, another group of mutants to which it belongs.

Kitty Pride

After a good reception in the X-Men franchise, actress Ellen Page was going to have her solo movie, there was even talk of being under the direction of Tim Miller under a script by Brian Michael Bendis, but this simply did not happen.

‘Gambit’

After many years and multiple rumors, this film was going to be a fact under the leading role of Channing Tatum, since the post-credits scene of ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ was going to give rise to this film that was already being written, but which was finally cancelled.

‘X-Men: Fear the Beast’

One of the important and little exploited characters was Beast and he was going to be given a spin-off type, where we would know more about his story of Hank McCoy, which was going to have jumps in time between the past and the present, even having an interaction with Wolverine

As we see. There have been many X-Men movies that Disney canceled, but also part of this was that Fox simply did not give continuity to the multiple projects he had and forcibly focused on the original team, something that ended up wearing down the franchise.