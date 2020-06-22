Triage module at the CDMX Supply Center. . photo

The positivity rate of tests performed to detect COVID-19 in Mexico is more than 50 percent

The rate of positivity of tests carried out to detect COVID-19 in Mexico is more than 50 percent, statistics on the pandemic carried out by the Oxford University.

Our World in Data He explained that our country has 56.7 percent in this area, which means that more than half of all people who are tested are positive for the disease.

The epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding, a Public Health scientist at Harvard University and a senior member of the Federation of American Scientists noted that this figure “even in the worst periods of New York, Madrid or Lombardy never came close to 50 percent positivity!”

Holy moly- I’m crying for MEXICO 🇲🇽. The over 50% is the * POSITIVITY * percentage !!! More than half of all who get a test are positive. Even in the worst periods of NYC or Madrid or Lombardy… they never approached 50% positivity !! Mexico may be undergoing unprecedented # COVID19. pic.twitter.com/1p7DaaHCVz – Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 21, 2020

The study emphasizes that a high positive rate is indicative that not enough tests are being done to adequately control an outbreak. The World Health Organization (who) suggested a positivity rate of about 3-12 percent as a general benchmark for adequate testing.

The Health Secretary announced this Sunday that there are 180 thousand 545 accumulated confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, of which 24 thousand 225 are active, while there are 21 thousand 825 deaths from the disease.

On the last 24 hours They registered 5 thousand 343 new cases of COVID-19, in addition to one thousand 44 deaths.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital