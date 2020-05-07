         More than half of the smartwatches sold in 2020 are the Apple Watch, according to Strategy Analytics

It is curious to see how two sectors as apparently even as smart watches and smartphones travel along such different paths when looking at the market. The phones do not stop losing sales in this 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with fewer customers willing to spend but also with less manufacturing available, and yet smartwatches grow.

Strategy Analytics tells it in its latest report on the market situation of these wrist computers that are increasingly popular. In that report, Strategy Analytics places smartwatch sales 20% above the same first quarter of last 2019, with 2.3 million units sold more in a single year. From the 11.4 million of 2019 to the 13.7 million with which the month of March ends, the last measured so far. And with a clear dominator, Apple.

Have you bought an Apple Watch? Logical.

The figures put on the table by Strategy Analytics tell that more than half of the smart watches sold in the first three months of the year have been built by Apple. Apple Watch has been king of the first quarter with an impressive 23% increase in sales compared to 2019.

If in the first quarter of 2019 Apple sold 6.2 million smart watches, this year it has done the same with. 7.6 million units. One million four hundred thousand more watches in a quarter, enough for the Californian brand to climb to the top of the world ranking with nothing more and nothing less than 55% of total sales.

After Apple we find a Samsung that has also grown although to a lesser extent. 1.9 million smartwatches have come Samsung in the first quarter, about 200,000 more watches than last year, and with it achieves its second position with 14%. Curiously, the market is growing but Samsung has not kept pace, and that is that the first quarter of 2019 had a 15% global share.

Garmin sneaks into the Top 3 for the first time in two years with 8.1% of the world market

In third place, Garmin. The first time for the Kansas manufacturer in the past two years. The firm has also grown by 300,000 units compared to the same year last year, and with its 1.1 million smart watches it is in third place with 8.1% of the global share of these devices, which are becoming more and more frequent surrounding our wrist. A good quarter, despite everything, for smartwatches.

