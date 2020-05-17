san luis potosí coronavirus

The Secretary of Health, Mónica Liliana Rangel Martínez, announced that San Luis Potosí (SLP) has an increase in confirmed cases of coronavirus COVID-19 which will not yield in May.

“In the last 24 hours there were 29 new cases and two deaths, we are in full phase III contingency, if we think that this is over, we were wrong.”

In a virtual daily press conference, the state official indicated that the epidemic has not passed, “yesterday we observed greater mobility of people, we must take into account that this has not ended, we are in the contagion phase, of not taking it into account, our health system could collapse. “

SLP authorities investigate infected with COVID-19

Miguel Lutzow Steiner, spokesman for the State Committee for Health Safety, announced that 29 new cases of coronavirus are incorporated in the state to reach 441 of 3,163 studied; 193 suspects are pending results, and the number of deaths rose to 22.

He added that 190 cases are from the capital, 53 from Ciudad Valles, 43 from Soledad de Graciano Sánchez, 39 from Tamazunchale, 11 in Santa María del Río, Xilitla and Aquismón, 8 in Cerro de San Pedro and Mexquitic, 7 in Ciudad Fernández, with 4 cases in Matehuala, Villa de Arista, Tamasopo, Tierra Nueva, Villa de Arriaga and Ébano, with 3 Axtla de Terrazas; with two cases are Huehuetlán, Matlapa, Rioverde, Tancanhuitz, Tamuín and Charcas; and a single case in Ciudad del Maíz, Ahualulco, Coxcatlán, Villa de Reyes, Villa de Ramos, Villa Hidalgo, El Naranjo, San Martín, Tampamolón and Tanlajás joined.

Governor @JMCarrerasGob presented this day the strategy of reopening social, educational and economic activities for #SLP, according to the recommendations issued by the Federal Health Council. (1/9) – SLP Government (@GobEdoSLP)

May 13, 2020

“The 29 new cases are 11 men and 18 women, 8 are from the capital, 3 in Soledad, 1 in Charcas, 1 in Villa de Arriaga, 5 in Ciudad Valles, 2 in Ébano, 1 in Tamuín, 2 Rioverde, 4 in Tamazunchale, 1 in Axtla and one in Tanlajás; twenty-seven are considered local contagion and two are foreign.

Regarding hospitalization, there are 76 people in the State Health Reconversion System; of which 46 are stable, 18 serious and 16 in critical condition that puts their lives at risk.

The two deaths are men in the range of 50 to 65 years, one resident of the capital and the other of Tamasopo, both with a history of chronic degenerative diseases. Hospital occupancy remains at 20 percent of Covid beds occupied.

In the health filters, crew members of 73,000 vehicles have been informed about the importance of social distancing and prevention measures, and 121 people with suspicious data have been referred to COVID-19 care units.

It may interest you: Mexico adds 47 thousand 144 cases of coronavirus and 5 thousand 045 deaths

Line 01 800 123 88 88 has answered almost 11 thousand calls, and 2,094 compatriots remain in voluntary isolation. For more information visit the official page: https://slpcoronavirus.mx/

.