More than half of Spaniards suffer from a slow Internet connection | News | Connectivity

DE-CIX has carried out a survey among the Spanish population to find out the status and quality of the Internet connection, as well as the most common problems they suffer, such as high latency. Thus, the main conclusion is that more than half, 55.7% of respondents experience a slow connection while using a service that depends on the Internet, the majority (46.9%) while using video platforms such as Netflix, YouTube or HBO.

The telecommuting It has also been the protagonist of the responses, since almost 3 out of 10 respondents (27.8%) claim to have a slow connection while they are working from home. In addition, 66.7% consider that not experiencing cuts or slow connection in this area is the most important, followed by online classes (52%) and video streaming platforms (41.2%).

Online video games and Twitch lead concern about youth connection

It should be noted that online gaming and Twitch are for 47.8% the services in which they are most bothered by having connection problems. In young people between 18 and 24 years of age, the percentage rises to 77%.

According to the survey data, more than half of the users (60.3%) feel very annoyed when the content stops while they are enjoying it and that it takes a long time to load (57.5%), while More than a third of those surveyed, what bothers them the most are the delays between the request for an action and the response obtained.

More than half of Spaniards suffer from a slow Internet connection.

Asked about the cause of these problems in their connection, Almost half of those surveyed, 47.7%, attribute it to an overload on the network. In addition, 22.3% of users also consider that the router provided by the companies is of low quality or does not offer enough power. By age, young people between 25 and 34 years old consider as the second most probable cause that “the servers of the content providers” are slow, demonstrating a greater knowledge of the Internet infrastructure.

Finally, 63% would be considering changing their Internet provider due to the connection problems they suffer, especially 32% of those who experience slow connection daily would switch “most likely”.

“The Internet is a complex ecosystem in which many parties intervene. To offer Internet users a perfect user experience and the lowest possible latency, we must continue to expand digital infrastructures and increasingly invest in decentralized data centers close to end users. . Content and applications must be hosted as close as possible to the end user, on the so-called “edge” or edge of the Internet, to ensure optimal network operation. Latency is the new bargaining chip of our digital age “, it states Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX International.

Recently the company also carried out a study of the same characteristics in Germany, which reflected the same connection problems for 33% of the population. In addition, they coincide in attributing these failures to factors external to the household, such as the lack of regional infrastructure development (57%) or network overload (53%).

Hand in hand with Appinio, a digital market research platform, this study was carried out with a base of 1,000 people of all age ranges. The average age has been 40 years with an equitable distribution of 50% of men and women.