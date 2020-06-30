Covid-19: More than 10 million infections worldwide 1:54

. – More than half a million people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, marking another grim milestone in the pandemic.

The latest death toll is more than 505,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as cases continue to rise and outbreaks appear in countries around the world.

The United States has the highest confirmed death count, having recorded at least 126,141 deaths, just over a quarter of the world total as of Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

More than 10.3 million people have been infected with the disease worldwide. In the past few days, the covid-19 crisis has deepened in the U.S., where only four states, Delaware, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Rhode Island, have recorded a recent decline in cases.

An increase in cases was reported in 36 US states last week. In Florida, officials recorded 9,585 new cases on Saturday, a record for a single day since the start of the pandemic. On Sunday, the state reported another 8,530 new cases and on Monday the day’s total was 5,266.

Weeks after many US states began reopening after the shutdown, at least a dozen have halted their plans to further ease the restrictions.

The governor of Texas, the second-most populous state in the US, halted the gradual reopening plan on Thursday and ordered new restrictions on businesses, including bars.

Governors of states such as Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Nevada, New Mexico and North Carolina have announced that they will not proceed to the next stage of reopening.

Some governors have partially attributed their state waves to more widespread evidence, but former CDC chief Dr. Tom Frieden told Fox News on Sunday that the surge in cases across the southern United States was due that the country reopened too quickly.

Other countries that had begun to emerge from the closure are also struggling as officials grapple with local outbreaks.

In China, around 400,000 people in Anxin County, near Beijing, have been placed under confinement measures after a small increase in cases in the area.

People in the area can only send a family member out of their home every day to buy supplies, and all locally unregistered vehicles are prohibited from entering the province, according to a local government statement.

Elsewhere, India has registered more than 100,000 new covid-19 infections in the past six days as cases increase across the country. There are fears about the situation in Delhi, where hospitals are struggling with a shortage of doctors and patient beds.

The Indian Ministry of Health said on Monday that 548,318 people had been infected in total, while 16,475 had died. As with the United States, the country registered increasing cases after quickly lifting its confinement restrictions.

Meanwhile, in Australia and England, officials compete to contain local outbreaks. In Australia, authorities are trying to contain an outbreak in the state of Victoria. Health officials recorded 75 positive results on Sunday, the largest daily increase in cases in the state since March 30.

Victoria health officials have mounted a “test blitz” in the state and say they have conducted 53,000 tests in the area since the process began on June 25.

In the UK there is a group of cases in the city of Leicester. A legislator representing the area has called for a local closure in the city. Authorities have logged 866 cases of covid-19 in the past two weeks in Leicester, according to the PA news agency.

Cases also continue to rise in Latin America, one of the key drivers behind the record increase in global cases in recent weeks.

In Mexico, the president announced that the capital would gradually reopen on Monday, despite another 4,050 new cases being reported on Sunday and 3,805 on Monday. Mexico has the seventh highest number of covid-19 deaths in the world, behind Spain.

Both Colombia and Peru also reported increasing cases. Colombia’s case count now stands at 91,995, and authorities on Sunday recorded 167 new deaths, the highest number of daily deaths reported by the country since early June.

Brazil reported 30,476 new cases in 24 hours on Sunday. The country has registered more than 1.3 million cases, but the reopening continues in cities like Rio de Janeiro. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro consistently downplayed the virus threat from the start, as did President Trump.

However, Bolsonaro’s Brazil can now become the next epicenter of the virus, even if there are local outbreaks worldwide.

