More than attractive !, Belinda models forgetting wardrobe | Instagram

The beautiful girlfriend of Christian Nodal, Belinda, has once again fallen in love with Internet users, this after sharing more photographs of what was his session with the famous Vogue magazine. For this special edition, Belinda Peregrin She showed off to the fullest, modeling like a professional and forgetting about the wardrobe since her statuesque figure is plenty.

The famous singer She modeled showing off her figure in small black garments and with a wild and elegant style, leaving her hair very tousled and highlighting her mystical look.

In the pictures, Belinda it was accompanied by only a chair and darkness to highlight all its beauty. The interpreter of Luz sin gravity posed in different ways showing that she is a true modeling professional.

Previously, the former judge of La Voz had revealed previews of said photographs; However, these images have even more captivated Internet users and magazine readers. The photographs were shared by Belinda 3 hours ago on her official Instagram account and have exceeded 300 thousand reactions.

Currently the Models are in the middle of rumors and more rumors. Huge commotion caused the news that Christian Nodal would have given a valuable ring to the singer to ask for marriage, which they said amounted to a value of 3 million.

After the news went around social networks, a strong rumor began, the one that Belinda assures could be pregnant with her partner.

The rumor became louder after the famous shared a photograph in the EU, she can be seen wearing a rather loose dress, something her fans are not used to seeing and placing her hand lovingly on her belly, just as like a pregnant woman does.