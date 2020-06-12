As many know, when a scene in the movie has an action moment that could prove to be dangerous for the actor, action doubles are used. These are trained people who know how to perform such actors with the least possible risk, but sometimes things don’t go well and accidents do happen. Unfortunately they can be very dangerous if they are not done correctly as happened in the sequel directed by David Leitch, the good thing about all this is that The death in ‘Deadpool 2’ has already been resolved.

In August 2017, Joi ‘SJ’ Harris He was in Vancouver with the production team. The plan was to make a scene of Zadie Beetz who played Domino. The former motorcycle rider was to have her first scene as a stunt double in a production and the plan was to drive at very high speed, but the vehicle she was driving lost control and eventually crashed.

While 20th Century Fox settled with his family for an unknown amount in April, investigations had to be done. The death in ‘Deadpool 2’ has already been resolved and now it is known that it was an accident, but that the fact of not wearing a helmet was essential for his survival. Harris was immediately treated at the scene, but the doctors couldn’t do much.

The vehicle was traveling at a speed of between 20 and 25 kilometers per hour, which, added to the above, resulted in a lawsuit by WorkSafeBC towards TCF Vancouver Productions for several thousand dollars, since there were several “high risk” violations such as equipment limitations and non-evaluation of the high-risk scene.