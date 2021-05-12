More than a thousand gas stations run out of fuel due to emergency purchases after cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline



Authorities indicate that there is fuel and they are taking them to the places that require it, so they ask to avoid panic purchases.

Photo: Megan Varner / Getty Images

After Colonial Pipeline suffered a cyberattack on Friday, it was expected that Americans could panic and make emergency purchases and this happened, since It is the largest fuel pipeline in the US, delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast.

Yesterday more than 1,000 service stations reported that they had run out of fuel, after five days of the closure of the important oil pipeline.

Faced with this situation, the Environmental Protection Agency suspended restrictions to speed up the delivery of fuel while the authorities assured the public that there was no cause for alarm and that all measures will be taken to guarantee supply.

Although much of the pipeline resumed operations manually Monday night, Colonial plans to restart most of its activities by the weekend, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said.

However and despite the announcements of the authorities, this Tuesday night long lines of motorists were recorded at service stations in Virginia, Florida, North Carolina and Georgia.

S & P’s Petroleum Price Information Service estimated that the number of gas stations experiencing shortages was more than 1,000 stations.

According to information published by Fox Business, in North Carolina about 459 stations were out of service.

In Florida, it was reported that there was also over demand and that some service stations ran out of power.

In Virginia, 300 of the state’s nearly 3,900 gas stations also reported running out of fuel. Citgo’s terminal in Fairfax, Virginia, ran out of reformulated premium gasoline, and its Richmond, Virginia terminal, ran out of regular lead.

In Atlanta, some metropolitan area stations ran out of gas on Monday and Tuesday. While in Georgia, 384 of the approximately 6,400 stations were without supplies.

Faced with the situation, there was no shortage of those who were tempted to increase gasoline prices, but the Secretary of Energy warned the owners of service stations that any increase that represents an abuse to consumers will not be tolerated.

Tom Kloza, an analyst at S&P, explained that much of the shortage occurs because gas stations are “Selling three or four times more gasoline than they normally sell on a given day, because people panic”.

Granholm warned that consumers may resent the situation until the weekend because it takes a few days to accelerate the operations of the gas pipeline, but stressed that there is no reason to accumulate gasoline because there is fuel, it is only necessary to take it to the correct places and all measures are being taken to make it so.

With information from Fox Business and Associated Press

