More than a third of the unemployed in the US cannot pay the bills

More than a third of workers who became unemployed or saw their hours of work reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic in the United States will have trouble paying their bills, according to a Federal Reserve survey released Thursday.

Miami Mundo / .

The Fed, the US central bank, said many households in the country already had a “precarious” financial situation before the health crisis, and this has been exacerbated by the paralysis of the economy since mid-March, which has affected more low-income people.

Nearly half of those surveyed last month reported finding it difficult to live or simply surviving, according to the survey.

The study was conducted April 3-6, after Congress approved a massive $ 2 trillion aid package, but before checks were sent home.

“The survey data shows that at the beginning of the public health crisis, a larger fraction of Americans faced financial difficulties than in the fall of 2019,” said Michelle Bowman, Fed governor, in a statement.

The poll also came before the full-month impact of trade closings in April, ordered to slow the spread of a disease that has so far left 84,000 dead in the United States.

The report showed that 13% of people who worked in February had lost their jobs or were laid off, while 6% saw their hours reduced or had to take leave without pay.

Among people earning less than $ 40,000 a year, 39% reported some job loss, the Fed said, noting that those with a college education were much more likely to have jobs that allowed them to work from home.

Nearly two-thirds of those who stopped working, or had their hours reduced, said they would have trouble paying their bills in April, while 46% had no cash on hand to deal with a $ 400 emergency, the Fed said.

“This highlights the precarious financial situation that some families were in before the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report said.

The good news is that almost all of the workers suspended in March expected to return to their jobs, although more than three-quarters did not know when, according to the survey.