Spain, the United States and Germany are the first three nations with a high number of people recovered from the disease.

The number of recovered in the world by Covid-19 already number one million 008 thousand 498 and Spain tops the list, with 137 thousand 984 people who have recovered from the disease, followed by the United States and Germany.

Deaths from Covid-19 were recorded this afternoon at 231 thousand 808, while the accumulated number of cases reached three million 255 thousand 454 patients worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University (UJH).

United States continues to lead the infection, with one million 056 thousand 402 cases and 61 thousand 867 deaths, a little less than a quarter of the deaths on the planet, indicates the UJH that returns to the official data of the countries and in the case of this nation adds the reports of the governors.

During the day Angela Merkel, German Chancellor, announced that the confinement could end in your country on May 10, if you continue to see good test results.

Despite the fact that Europe seems to overcome the highest point of the disease, as the United Kingdom announced, and some countries like France, Spain and the Czech Republic prepare the staggered exit from confinementOthers begin to confront her.

Yemen on Thursday registered the first two deaths from the disease, which the United Nations has reported as worrying, due to the situation in which the nation finds itself.

For his part, Russia exceeded 100 thousand positive cases of Covid-19 with 7,099 new cases across the country, a record figure from previous growth.

The economic consequences of the disease have caused at least 100 million people are classified as “new poor”, according to the statements of Sameh Wahba, global director of the World Bank, so it is possible that the benefits issued by the governments are not preventing the expansion of the crisis.

For its part, the Eurozone registered an economic reduction of 3.8 percent of its GDP in the first quarter of the year, due to the containment measures that made it possible to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, regretted the lack of leadership among the international community to confront the virus, because despite the fact that there are figures that are rebounding, they do not have the power to unite the countries and this way to help nations with fewer resources.

Guterres said he hopes that this leadership will make itself known “sooner than later” in order to fight the disease in nations that have not yet reached a pandemic. (Ntx.)