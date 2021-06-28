More than a million photo-civics taken; first five months of 2021

MEXICO CITY.

Despite the lower mobility in the first months of the year, the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) has issued 1.1 million infractions through the Fotocívica program in less than half a year of this 2021.

Javier Berain Garza, general director of Traffic Regulation Enforcement of the SSC, explained to Excelsior that between January 1 and June 10 of this year they added one million 100 thousand sanctions; During all of 2020 there were two million 800 thousand and from April 22, 2019 – the date on which the program began – to December of that year, two million 980 thousand were issued.

Of the sanctions that have been applied this year, 922 thousand 736 (93 percent) were economic sanctions, while 77 thousand 264 (the remaining 7 percent) had to be paid through community work and online courses.

“One hundred percent of the infractions that are made from a Photocívicas camera do not necessarily end up being a civic sanction, it can also be an economic sanction, depending on the vehicle that commits the infraction.

“If it is a vehicle with a foreign license plate it is always an economic sanction and with vehicles with Mexico City plates, being the owner or owner a natural person, a civic sanction will be imposed, but if the owner is a person moral, it would be an economic sanction ”, commented Berain Garza.

The official recalled that in the Open Data Portal the location of all the devices can be consulted, since the spirit of the program is to reduce traffic events and deaths and injuries as a result of them.

“The idea is not to surprise people, what we want is for them to drive more slowly and comply with the Traffic Regulations, that is why we have said where all the Fotocívicas devices are located and that has not changed since it began. this administration ”, stated the general director of Traffic Regulation Enforcement.

Berain Garza assured that through the application of Fotocívicas, traffic events have been reduced by between 35 and 40 percent.

Berain Garza pointed out that the map that was made public in 2019, where the installation of the 58 cameras and 80 radars installed in the city was announced, has not been modified, nor have new devices been installed, in addition to having mobile devices with those that reinforce the program in different primary roads of the city.

However, in the Open Data Portal of Mexico City – which indicates that this section was last modified on January 28 – 140 records are shown.

In order for the user to see the points where the sensors are located that are activated when exceeding the allowed speed, passing a traffic light or stepping on the pedestrian zebra, it is necessary to select the option “Map”, the section “GeoJSON field” and the segment “Geo_point_2d”.

The official indicated that, on average, each device is supervised every week and they are maintained approximately every month or earlier, depending on a technical failure or a claim report.

“We have the Fotocívicas park operating constantly and constantly maintaining, if you see any personnel who are installing or uninstalling or accessing the poles, it is a normal job that we do here at the SSC, which is preventive and corrective maintenance, we have neither changed the locations nor have we made any modifications until today, ”said the general director of Traffic Enforcement of the SSC.

The ticket will not go up this year

After experts such as the World Resources Institute (WRI) consider government support necessary for concessioned transport, since it is at risk of losing more users derived from the pandemic, the head of Government said yesterday that they will maintain fuel bonds for that sector , but that the rates they charge will remain the same.

“Last year we reached an agreement with the concessioned transport: so that the rate would not be raised, we made a special bonus for fuel for the concessioned transport and that people can continue to use the transport, and this year we are about to achieve the same. itself, in such a way that there is no increase in rates ”, he said after inaugurating the Río de la Piedad-Calzada Ignacio Zaragoza Vehicular Bridge.

To the inhabitants of the area who attended the inauguration he expressed: “just compare what the rate here is, with the rates in the State of Mexico: there you pay 20, 30 pesos and here it is 7.50 or a maximum 8 pesos that they are paid in Mexico City ”.