· The coronavirus pandemic could damage the economy of our country up to 37 billion dollars and several lost jobs

· 65 percent of children entering primary this year will end up working in positions that do not yet exist

· 2.1 million positions will emerge, including general positions, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training

The World Economic Forum points out that the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

Indeed points out that the growing digital age and the constant socio-economic and demographic changes have transformed the labor sectors and for this year, the employment situation in our country may be somewhat uncertain.

It ensures that job opportunities for Full Stock developers, scrum masters, and education specialists have grown more than 50 percent in recent years.

You just have to consider that today there are jobs that did not exist 10 years ago, for example, Community Manager, Social Media Manager, Influencers and others related to the digital age.

But also, the coronavirus pandemic could leave damages in the economy of our country up to 37 billion dollars, this due to the fact that there is a reduction of 15 percent in the tourism sector, in addition to the value of the GDP of the tourism sector could fall 1 percent.

The value of Mexican oil has fallen 12 percent during the coronavirus emergency.

Effects of these changes:

While SMEs will see affectations of 50 to 100 percent, bordering on the closure of some of these.

For example, data from the Latin American Association of Micros, Small and Medium Entrepreneurs, indicates that the pandemic has caused a drop of up to 90 percent in small business sales.

Along with this the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) that up to 57 percent of these companies will have difficulty paying their employees and 25 percent will be forced to lay off staff.

With this resolution, industries will lose 4.7 million offices and administration, 1.6 million manufacturing and production, 497 thousand construction, 151 thousand arts, design, sports and media, about 109 thousand of legal field and up to 40 thousand of installation and maintenance. .

This should be overcome with constant training of workers in skills such as computing, mathematics, architecture, engineering, and great command of other technical, social and collaborative skills.

Who will be the beneficiaries?

On the other hand, 2.1 million jobs will emerge, among which are general positions, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training.

« Transferability of workers » is the ability of workers to adapt to these changes and to recognize that occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging jobs.

Our country has shown job growth thanks to various trends, according to the Labor Observatory, this is mainly due to the great technological development that has occurred in recent years.

OLA points out that knowledge will be highly sought after by companies as a necessity and people who are unprepared will have many problems.

A study by the Inter-American Development Bank and provided by the National Employment Service indicates that companies will look to their employees for skills related to technology and digital areas.

