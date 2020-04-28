State of Emergency: More than a million entertainment people affected by quarantine

Peruvian entertainment industry calls for attention to revive its value chain

Worried. This was Alejandro González, CEO of Kandavu Producciones, who expressed that more than a million people who are dedicated to this area and who have stopped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. “It is a whole value chain that has stopped. We ask for a direct communication with someone because we are abandoned, we want to see how we are going to reactivate, “he said. The businessman asked the authorities to communicate the clear guidelines. “We want a direct dialogue with the government to find out what will or will not be allowed, for a time, because we cannot be blind,” he added. This is a value chain that goes beyond artists, there are producers, sound workers, costume designers, technicians and others who had a permanent job in this industry and it is stopped, we do not know how long. We already invested a lot, “he added.” In 95% of promoters, we are going to reprogram. The artists are aware that, if not, we will fail. We want to know if the government has a plan for us, because there is still no official version on this industry “, sentenced. According to González, they have tried to establish communication with Indecopi, the Ministry of Culture and the Council of Ministers and we have not received a response.

