updates with new figures from the US /// Washington, Apr 29 2020 (.) – The United States surpassed on Tuesday the barrier of one million confirmed infections of the new coronavirus, while several countries, including France and Spain, are preparing to reopen businesses as a next step for the progressive exit from the confinement imposed by the pandemic. The virus that touched every corner of the planet faces countries with the double challenge of reactivating their battered economies and avoiding a new wave of contagion. The United States, where tens of millions of jobs have been lost, registered 2,207 new deaths on Tuesday. coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a new increase from the previous day, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The country thus adds 58,351 deaths, more than the American soldiers who died in two decades of war in Vietnam, due to a health crisis that A possible reelection of President Donald Trump is threatened, but in other countries contagions have been reduced and their governments are trying plans to gradually regain normality. In Spain, the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, announced that the rigid confinement will be gradually dismantled which has been in force since March 14, in a process that will end at the end of June. “At the end of June we would be as a country in this new normality, if the evolution of the epidemic is controlled in each one of the territories, “said Sánchez, who explained that the de-escalation will last between six and eight weeks in which the exits of people will be made more flexible, opening of shops and hotels and leisure activities. In France, the Prime Minister, Edouard Philippe, announced on Tuesday the reopening from May 11 of all shops, except restaurants and cafes, and the mandatory use of face masks in the public transport, in a relaxation of the confinement imposed since March 17. “We will have to live with the virus,” said Philippe, who specified that large museums, such as the Louvre, cinemas, theaters and concert halls, will remain closed until further notice. .After registering a hopeful decrease in daily victims by COVID-19, Spain and France, with 23,822 and 23,660 deaths respectively, are the third and fourth most hit country of the world due to the pandemic, behind the United States and Italy, but the new stage of lack of confidence is possible thanks to the fact that both countries, which had around a thousand deaths a day, recorded a drop in deaths: Spain 301 new deaths This Tuesday, and France 367. Since it erupted in China in December, the coronavirus has killed nearly 215,000 people worldwide – 85% of them in Europe and the United States – and confirmed infections have reached 3,068,330, although the real number is undoubtedly much higher, according to an . count. – Prudence – Unlike Italy, which will keep schools closed until September, France opted for a gradual return to classrooms from May 11 and advocated the continuation of teleworking where possible. In Italy, which registers Some 27,000 dead and where the strategic industries timidly resumed their activity on Monday, the unconfinement will take place gradually from May 4, and the United Kingdom also plans to relax the confinement, imposed on March 23 and prolonged until May 7. This Tuesday it registered 586 new deaths and reached 21,678 in total, to which must be added the thousands of deaths in their homes and nursing homes. Russia, for its part, plans a progressive lifting of the confinement starting on May 12, although President Vladimir Putin judged on Tuesday that his country has not yet reached the peak of the epidemic. “The situation is still difficult,” he acknowledged. – “Brazen lies” – Europe, with more than 128,000 deaths and 1,420,095 cases, is the most affected continent. But the United States is the country with the highest death toll. While Georgia (southeast) and Texas relax restrictions with the opening of restaurants this week, in the state of New York, the US epicenter of the epidemic, the confinement will continue at least until May 15. Meanwhile, the war of accusations between China and the United States for the pandemic did not stop. Beijing denounced Washington’s “blatant lies” on Tuesday after Trump said yesterday that it could demand millions in compensation from China for the damage caused by this health crisis. The Washington Post said Trump received warnings in January and February of his services. of intelligence on the dangers of the new coronavirus, but it was not until March 13 that it declared a national emergency, as the stock market plummeted and cases increased in New York. – Prayer, corruption and violence – In Latin America and the Caribbean, the virus continues its advance and totals 8,912 deaths and 178,627 infected. And cases are expected to continue to rise: the region is like “Europe six weeks ago,” Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), warned on Tuesday. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) warned that the pandemic will bring an increase in hunger and poverty in the countries of the region, and stressed that food insecurity is acute in Venezuela, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Haiti. In Brazil, which this Tuesday exceeded the threshold of 5,000 deaths among 71,886 cases – the most hit in the region – the distribution of food and hygiene items in a favela in northern Rio de Janeiro was interrupted by shootings.In Bolivia, the interim president, Jeanine Áñez , called a day of “fasting and prayer” in the face of the pandemic, which has so far killed 53 of his compatriots and infected more than a thousand. In Panama, the coronavirus claimed the post of vice minister ro of the Presidency, Juan Carlos Muñoz, who had to resign after the failed purchase of a hundred respirators for about $ 5.2 million. The case is being investigated by the prosecution for alleged embezzlement, and Peru opened an investigation for alleged corruption in the purchase of protection elements for the police, three days after the removal of the interior minister and the institution's commander. – Olympic Games canceled? – In the world of sport, also affected by the pandemic, the head of the Organizing Committee of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Yoshiro Mori, announced that the appointment – currently postponed for a year – will be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic is not control.