“As medical, nursing, and healthcare experts around the world, we are here to sound the alarm.”Thus begins a letter that more than a hundred health professionals on the planet, including prominent professionals such as the virologist Christian Drosten, the visible face of Germany’s fight against the coronavirus, address the main networks and social platforms.

The petition, channeled through the Avaaz mobilization platform, is addressed to those responsible for Facebook, Twitter, Google and YouTube, indicates that now we are not only facing a global health crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. There is another danger: “a global infodemic, with viral disinformation on social networks that endangers lives around the world.” Something that the WHO has also recently warned about.

Misinformative and false content “is part of a global plague”

“Stories claiming that cocaine is a cure or that China or the US developed COVID-19 as a biological weapon have spread more rapidly than the virus itself,” says the published text acknowledging the work of the technology companies. to cut it off though stresses that “their efforts are not sufficient at all”.

“The tsunami of disinformation and false content about the coronavirus is not an isolated outbreak of disinformation, it is part of a global plague. On Facebook, we have seen claims such as chlorine dioxide helps people with autism and cancer, that the vaccine Polio caused cancer in millions of Americans or that ADHD was ‘invented by big pharmaceuticals.’ And the list goes on. These lies matter because they promote deceptive cures and lead people away from vaccines and effective treatments. And they travel far – a Facebook post that claimed that ginger was 10,000 times more effective than cancer-fighting chemotherapy had nearly 30,000 interactions, including ‘likes’, comments, and forwarding. “

With these arguments, the signatories of this manifesto make “an appeal to the technology giants to take immediate systemic measures to stop the flow of disinformation about health, and to stop the health crisis that has unleashed”. Because, they say, “working in hospitals, clinics and public health departments around the world makes us aware of the real impact of this infodemic.”

“To save lives and regain confidence in science-based health, technology giants must stop giving oxygen to lies, slander, and fantasies that endanger us all”

To combat this problem, they ask social media platforms to act urgently by taking two steps. First, consider that platforms should rectify disinformation on health issues. That is, “alert and notify every person who has seen or interacted with health misinformation on their platforms, and share a well-designed and independently verified fix.”

Secondly, they ask to “detoxify the algorithms that decide what people see”. That is, both “harmful lies” and the pages and groups that share them become less visible to users. “To save lives and regain confidence in science-based health, tech giants must stop giving oxygen to lies, slander, and fantasies that endanger us all,” they conclude.