More than 99% of covid-19 patients in this hospital were not vaccinated

Experts point to Florida as the epicenter of the new increase in covid-19 cases in the United States. Daily cases have tripled in every county in the state in the last two weeks due to high levels of transmission in the community. CNN’s Randi Kaye visited a hospital in crisis in Jacksonville, upstate, where nearly all of his coronavirus patients are people who chose not to get vaccinated. About 44% of patients are under 50 years old and there are even those in their 30s with acute problems.