Some 90,000 mosques reopened in Saudi Arabia today as part of the plan to relax restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic, which excludes the holy city of Mecca.

For the first time since the end of March, Muslim worshipers will be able to pray in mosques across the kingdom as part of the second phase of de-escalation that began last Thursday, the official SPA news agency reported.

But Mecca, with its great mosque and the Kaaba, a shrine to which Muslims must make a pilgrimage, be it on the hash, the great pilgrimage that every devotee of Islam is obliged to make once in a lifetime, or on the umrah or pilgrimage less than all year, they will remain closed for the moment.

In the reopened temples, the faithful must wear masks, keep a safe distance of two meters and the bathrooms will remain closed. In addition, printed copies of the Koran that were available in mosques were temporarily withdrawn.

Also today and as part of this second phase of the de-escalation plan, the Saudi railways returned to full capacity, seats were relocated diagonally as a precautionary measure, and passenger temperatures have been revised.

The Saudi government presented the plan last week, after 96 hours of total confinement of the population after the holy month of Ramadan, in which contagion increased.

In the first stage, the Saudis were able to take to the streets during the day and make inter-provincial transfers in their own vehicles.

Today part of the public and private activity is recovered, and the third phase will be activated on June 21, when most of the restrictions will be eliminated, except for the use of a mask that will continue to be mandatory.

However, the great question remains for Muslims around the world, who continue to look towards Saudi Arabia pending a final decision on whether or not there will be an act, which this year is scheduled for the end of July.

The government asked Muslims in early March to delay their plans to travel to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina, to see how the pandemic was evolving, but so far has not communicated anything more about it since then.

Saudi Arabia is the Arab country with the most cases of coronavirus, according to official data.

In the last 24 hours, it reported 1,877 new cases, bringing the total number of infected to 85,261 and the number of deceased to 503

.