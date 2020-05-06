At least 90,000 health professionals worldwide are believed to be infected with the new coronavirus, possibly double this, amid reports of continued shortage of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said Wednesday. -market.

The disease has already killed more than 260 nurses, the organization said in a statement, urging officials to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among professionals and patients.

A month ago, the Geneva-based association said that 100 nurses had died in the pandemic, triggered by a new coronavirus that emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

“The number of infections by healthcare professionals has increased from 23,000 to more than 90,000, we think, but this is still an underestimate because they are not (numbers from) all countries in the world,” said Howard Catton, ICN’s chief executive. , . Television in his office.

The estimated 90,000 is based on information collected by national nurses’ associations, government figures and media reports from 30 countries. ICN represents 130 national associations and more than 20 million registered nurses.

Noting that 3.5 million cases of Covid-19 have been reported worldwide, Catton said: “If the average healthcare professional’s infection rate, which we think is 6%, is applied to this, the global figure may be more than 200 thousand infections of health professionals today “.

“The scandal is that governments are not collecting and reporting this information systematically. It seems to us that they are turning a blind eye, which we think is completely unacceptable and will take more lives,” added the Briton.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which is coordinating the global response to the pandemic, said that its 194 member countries are not providing comprehensive numbers of infections by health professionals because they are dealing with an unprecedented crisis.

On April 11, the WHO said that around 22,000 health professionals are believed to have been infected.

ICN said it now believes that these “shocking” figures significantly underestimate reality.

“This inability to record both infection rates and deaths of healthcare professionals is putting more nurses and their patients at risk,” the statement said.

