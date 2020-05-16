The NBA is approaching its self-imposed limit, which Adam Silver coded in 2-4 weeks, to decide his near future. The journalist Sam Amick has taken stock of the situation in . and makes it clear that, as it was already hinted, the main reason for the competition to return and end the season is economic.

Nothing that was not already known, but as the reports are refined, new figures are being known that the League is worrying so much about. On the one hand, the playoffs: if they were not played, the loss would be about 900 million dollars. On the other hand, the regular season: the very important television contract with the operators is always emphasized at the national level, but at the regional level – very important – it is also tightened – now, a lot – for all the matches to be played and with all possible equipment (there are a minimum of 70 broadcast games that the operators must have). In line with this one of Silver’s conversations with team representatives has been revealed: those who are far from the title fight are implored to have a holistic and uninterested vision, so they should be prepared to play, in what was understood as a message to coach Steve Kerr for saying that the Warriors had already finished the season.

The conclave of relevant players such as LeBron James or Kevin Durant left a bad feeling as soon as the issue of the preparation, what players see they will need to get ready: the feeling is that discussion has gone from 4-5 to 2-3 weeks, which would put at risk the physical state of the protagonists.

There are other matters in which the novelty is little:

· The venues most likely to host the decisive phase of the campaign are Las Vegas (Nevada) and Disney World (Florida), which could also help maintain the West-East axis until hypothetical finals are played.

· The dangerousness for some members of the League, especially the older coaches, is still under discussion.

· Adam Silver continues to set the League as an example and he wants it to remain that way, so he will not force any movement that compromises the image of the brand. “You can already have tests for everyone, but they don’t want to do them anymore because not in all parts of the country they have access to it,” said a general manager. At the moment the balance is tilting more towards health than towards the economy because it wants to make this competition a social agent that leads the protocol as it happened when the matches were suspended in March.