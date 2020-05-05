So far 117 thousand 143 credits have been approved and 90 thousand 294 have been dispersed, that is, close to 90 percent of the goal that has been set

This Monday the Ministry of Economy, in conjunction with the Mexican Social Security Institute, they disclose the advances regarding the granting of Credits to the Word.

The solidarity credits and those of Wellbeing Census They are part of the support measures implemented by the Federal Government for the health emergency of COVID-19.

The number of supports in this type of loan is expected to be one million, each for an amount of 25 thousand pesos and payable over three years with an interest that will depend on the number of workers per company.

Solidarity Credits to the Word

The holder of the IMSS, Zoé Robledo reported that, so far, 117 thousand 143 approved credits and 90 thousand 294 dispersed, that is, close to 90 percent of the goal that has been set.

So far, they have dispersed 2 billion 257 million 350 thousand pesos.

The holder of the IMSS He assured that the tourism services sector is one of the most affected by what presented progress in this area.

Robledo reported that, in the advance of approved applications, there are already 117 thousand 143.

Welfare Census Credits

Graciela Márquez Colín indicated that, so far, 867,102 beneficiaries have been identified, close to the goal of one million loans.

In addition, he confirmed that this week the resources will be dispersed since they are already in the bank accounts corresponding.

He asked to pay attention to avoid falling for fraud during this

He revealed that they have detected double requests, that is, that requests have been made in the IMSS and in the Census of Well-being, so he clarified that only one credit will be given for each micro businessman to reach more microentrepreneurs.

Collection of credits by the Welfare Census

For the payment of this credit it will be necessary to have a validation letter.

This letter will announce the day and time when the resource will be accessible.

In the case of Banco Azteca, the beneficiaries will go to the bank branch and, with the INE and the letter of acceptance, a digital account will be activated with which you can withdraw the money at an ATM or you can make transfers. Data validation can also be done through the bank application.

In the case of Banorte and Santander you must have a cell phone with internet access. When going to the bank branch, the acceptance letter and the INE must be presented, with which the activation of the digital account will be done.

In Banorte, beneficiaries will be given a bank card. In the case of Santander, the resources will be available through a digital account.

ISSSTE draws

After the completion of the first credit draw, at ISSSTE, it was recalled that they have not yet been completed, so the organization chart of the next draws was announced.

The results of the first draw will be announced this Tuesday.

Infonavit

Carlos Martínez Velázquez, director of the Infonavit, announced the development of the Shared Responsibility program.

This program allows accredited support to decrease the monthly payment so that families finish in less time.

Starting in June 2020, the second part of this program.

Fovissste

Gustavo Rodríguez López, executive member of Fovissste, spoke about the Traditional credit offered by this dependency.

It is a program designed for active base workers, trusted and eventual at the service of the state.

Through a scoring system in which various criteria are taken into account, the worker credits.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital