Mobile entertainment has become an engine for brands due to the security offered by its environment for advertisers, capable of generating better engagement with users and greater opportunities

The spread of the coronavirus worldwide has led to a social isolation that is consequently leading to a host of other changes at all levels on a large scale. Among other effects, Confinement is driving the increase in the use of mobile data in an excessive way, more than 30% according to Vodafone, as well as another increase of more than 20% in the case of streaming services. In turn, there is an unprecedented rise in the use of the smartphone for mobile entertainment, to the point that last February, according to Sensor Tower, mobile game downloads grew 39% around the world.

In relation to this series of phenomena on the mobile entertainment industry, AdColony has released the results of a recent study on the coronavirus impact in this area in the regions of Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. This analysis indicates that, only during March, over 85% of consumers spent time on mobile entertainment. In this sense, the EMEA region represents 23% of the sector, and registers faster growth than the rest of the world, whose user profile corresponds to people between 25 and 55 years.

On the reasons for the growth, the study mainly points out that it is due to the great acceptance of online games, the same ones that consumers are now turning to in these confining circumstances to play games and connect with others. An activity carried out daily, through their mobile phones, by almost half of the people (47%) of these geographical areas.

Regarding the type of advertising preferred by users, traditionally they have shown their predilection for advertisements about the products they may needAlthough this has varied considerably in recent weeks. 35% of them also consider advertising associated with receiving some type of reward or benefit of great interest related to the game they play, be it a virtual currency or access to exclusive content.

At the same time, the study points out the main reasons why investing in digital advertising in the mobile entertainment sector is so beneficial for brands. Among them, the following stand out:

1st) Brand security

According to a survey carried out by the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and the Brand Safety Institute (BSI), more than 80% of consumers would reduce or stop buying a product if their advertising appeared together with content that put brand security at risk. In the case of the mobile entertainment sector, brands are facing a secure environment, since gaming applications comply with the brand safety standards required by the industry.

2º) Greater linkage with users

The mobile entertainment industry allows greater variety in the formats of the advertisements, greater capacity for innovation and being able to make them attractive to captivate users. In fact, these are more predisposed to see video ads in that environment, because in many cases they receive some type of reward and this generates a greater memory of it, as well as a positive reaction towards him and towards the brand.

3rd) More opportunities

Gaming apps create more opportunities for advertisers through its secure and diverse setting, where users’ attention can be captured and retained longer.

Thus, between the end of February and the first week of April, Spanish time spent on mobile entertainment experienced a 40% growth. In that same period of time In addition, the time spent watching mobile ads increased by 36.5%. On the other hand, 62% of adults said they feel happy about playing with their smartphone, while another 60% consider it a pleasant way to socialize.

The work concludes by pointing out that, given the current situation, it can be expected that the mobile entertainment sector in EMEA and LATAM, as well as in the rest of the world, increase as the pandemic continues. At the same time, it considers that this trend is a circumstance of great interest for brands to take it into account in their investments in digital. Since it is observed that, according to the data that is provided, this industry opens up a great business opportunity for advertisers as it is a channel that is receiving more and more attention.

