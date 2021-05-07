More than 80 million people live above 2,500 meters of altitude worldwide

To date, the knowledge about the altitude at which the world population lives was quite limited. Existing estimates were either conjectural or based on census-height relationships.

A new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), shares data from the first population estimate on a world scale depending on the height at which they live. According to their records, around 81.6 million people they live 2,500 meters above sea level.

Knowing how many people live at high altitudes and where is necessary to understand the impact on human physiology, adaptation, health, and disease

Joshua Tremblay (UBC, Canada)

“It is necessary to know how many people live at high altitudes and where to understand the impact on human physiology, adaptation, health and disease,” he says. Joshua tremblay, a researcher at the College of Health and Exercise Sciences at the University of British Columbia in Okanagan, Canada, and author of the study.

To arrive at this figure, Tremblay and his partner Philip N. Ainslie, both scientists at the same university, combined geo-referenced population and elevation data to create global estimates. Later they classified the data obtained in 500 meter intervals. In this way, they obtained that 500.3 million humans live from 1,500 meters of altitude, 81.6 million to more than 2,500 meters and 14.4 million over 3,500 meters.

The country with the most inhabitants at altitudes between 1,500 and 2,500 meters is Ethiopia, Meanwhile in China It is where most people live at very high altitudes, above 3,500 meters. In relation to its total population, Bolivia It is the nation with the most residents between 2,500 and 3,500 meters.

In the case of Spain, and according to their estimates, 46,984 people would live more than 1,500 meters high. Of these, 197 would do so at altitudes between 2,500 and 3,000 meters, and 8 people between 3,000 and 3,500 meters.

Height adaptation

For the authors of this study, knowing the location and size of populations living at high altitudes is a fundamental step in understanding how the human body adapts to the environment. As they explain, living at too high an altitude can lead to physiological stress. An example of this is the difficulty for oxygen to access the vascular systems of people.

“Most of the high-altitude research relies on lowland dwellers from rich, democratic, industrialized western countries, who ascend to high altitudes to conduct their research,” says Tremblay. “However, there are populations that have lived successfully at high altitudes for thousands of years and facing increasing pressures, ”he adds.

The experience with inhabitants of the high areas can help to understand how to improve the health and well-being of these people

To understand exactly what he is referring to, Tremblay gives the following example: “When lowland dwellers travel to high altitudes, our bodies develop inefficient physiological responses, what we know as altitude sickness,” he explains. “However, the people we studied have acquired the ability to thrive at extremely high altitudes. Their experiences can inform the diagnosis and treatment of diseases for all human beings, while helping us understand how to improve the health and well-being of high altitudes, ”he continues.

In addition, the impact of climate crisis on the environments and living conditions of people increase the need to continue with work of this type. “We tend to think of climate change as a problem for the low-lying coastal populationsBut melting snow, glaciers and extreme weather events limit water and agricultural resources. High-altitude residents are at the forefront of this problem. We need to expand this research to understand its effects, ”concludes Tremblay.

Fountain: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.