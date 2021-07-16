more than 80 DTT channels in the same application and without added advertising

The streaming application Tivify has decided to change its subscription plan. The new free Tivify plan, with which you can access more than 80 free DTT channels, in a simple way and without advertising (except that added by the channels themselves).

Tivify was available to date for 4.99 euros, but now a new ‘Free’ plan has been added and a ‘Premium’ plan will be added soon. The difference between them lies in the devices that we can link at the same time, the hours of recording and exclusive access to certain premium channels.

Be that as it may, Tivify in its free version offers us a very simple way to access DTT channels, with a clear interface, without added elements that hinder us, with the possibility of recording channels and being able to go back the programming at the time we want. Without a doubt one of the best ways available to watch DTT.

Tivify: one of the most useful and direct tools to watch DTT

Using Tivify is easy. Registration does not require large data and once the account is activated we have direct access to the most popular free-to-air channels, from regional and general televisions, to sports, entertainment or international channels. We will not find channels here that are very difficult to find; its strong point is its simplicity and speed.

The main menu recommends some programs and movies, the most watched and recommendations in series or categories such as children. From this page it is possible to directly enter the broadcast, which loads quickly and without any popup.

Despite being the free version, Tivify hasn’t cut streaming quality and there are no advertising banners that interrupt the reproduction.

The player itself allows us to choose the moment, being able to go back in the channels that are being broadcast. There is also the possibility of recording (up to 60 hours in the free version and limited to regional channels), as well as accessing the contents of the last seven days.

If you want to watch DTT channels on your computer, tablet, mobile phone or on your Android TV, Tivify is one of the best free applications for it. One of those services that is good to keep in our favorites list in case at some point we want to quickly access an open TV program.

