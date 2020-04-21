This week, the US Soy Export Council (USSEC) brought together more than 1,600 global customers and representatives of the soy sector from 84 countries. The two-day event, global and digital, called The US Soy Connection: Global Digital Conference and Situation Report, highlighted the strength of US soybean producers and the oilseed value chain to international customers. By providing nutrition and information to North American soy customers at this critical juncture, US soy remains open for business, despite the uncertainty brought about by the new COVID-19 virus.

“The value of our partnerships is immeasurable, not just for soybeans, but for the whole world. Our collaboration with the entire US agricultural sector will help establish a stable supply of high quality products and support to the global market,” said Monte Peterson, President of USSEC, board member of the American Soybean Association and a soy producer in Valley City, North Dakota. “In organizing events like this, we address the concerns of our partners and inform ourselves directly about their challenges. And, as we move through the planting season in 2020, U.S. soy producers are committed to providing a sustainable harvest, serving as consistent suppliers. to our customers “.

The sessions lasted for two days, and notable speakers included Thomas Mielke, executive director of ISTA Mielke Oil World, Emily French, managing director of ConsiliAgra, Soren Schroder, former CEO of Bunge Limited, several USSEC board members and exporters from all the United States.

“Throughout the conference, we demonstrated that despite the global impact of the coronavirus, the US soybean supply remains unchanged,” said Jim Sutter, CEO of USSEC. “In this unique moment, our priority is to contain the pandemic and ensure that all members of the soy value chain are safe. USSEC will continue to work tirelessly to show our partners that our entire supply chain is in place, ensuring the sustainable, safe and reliable soy offering to global customers. It is imperative that we also provide them with practical and reliable information about the US and global market at our USSEC events around the world “.

On April 14, participants listened to globally renowned experts, who discussed trends in soy in the U.S. and the impact of COVID-19 on the sector.

First day highlights:

Thomas Mielke, executive director of ISTA Mielke Oil World, discussed the impact of COVID-19 on soy supply and demand worldwide.

“The drop in soybean production in China exceeded expectations in the first half of the 2019/20 harvest, and local demand for soy-based meals has started to rise over the past year. Soy imports into China are recovering. They increased significantly, from approximately eight million tonnes a year ago to 37.4 million tonnes from October 2019 to February 2020, of which 12.8 million tonnes were US soybeans, against an unusually low amount of just million tonnes a year earlier, and we expect China to resume purchases of US soybeans in the coming weeks, while Brazilian exports (after record shipments in March and April) will start to fall in May. China’s soybeans are expected to recover to 91 million tonnes from October 2019 to September 2020, and is expected to include 21 million tonnes from the US and 58 million tonnes from Brazil “.

Emily French, managing director of ConsiliAgra, described the impact of the diverse and severe “black swans” and their effects on the global soy complex.

“There is no doubt that it is agriculture that makes the world go around. Global agriculture continues to do what it knows best, which is to feed and nourish the world. As we go through COVID-19, the value of free and reciprocal trade has never been so evident “.

On April 15, US industry leaders and soy producers reported their plans for planting in 2020. In addition, several North American exporters organized a panel to update on logistics and export demand.

Second day highlights:

Soren Schroder, former CEO of Bunge Limited, discussed US agricultural reliability and innovation.

“Disruptions can occur in different ways in the field, such as the global crisis we are experiencing now. US capacity goes from coast to coast, with highly efficient inland and multimodal logistics systems, guaranteed continuous supply; this makes the export infrastructure of Very flexible USA. Inland and export terminals are highly automated, making them more resilient. In short, the US supply chain is the most reliable of all. “

Doug Winter, vice president of the US Soy Export Council and director of United Soybean, as well as a soy producer in Illinois, USA

“US Soy assists buyers around the world by making more than an effective effort to satisfy the needs of our international customers. Communication about marketing, the quality of the harvest and informing about the needs of our buyers helps us, as producers, to support our customers and make better decisions. Whether face-to-face or virtual, it helps us to align on a common goal, to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of soy. ”

Joel Schreurs, director of the US Soy Export Council and the North American Soy Association, and Minnesota soy producer

“Technology makes us considerably more efficient. Each hectare of land on our farms has a different recipe, in terms of what fertilizer is needed and what the crop itself will use. We keep annual records to find out how to better orient the land, which benefits the environment and improves our income for the future “.

To allow participants from different time zones to attend the event, presentations were repeated twice every 24 hours. Click here to learn more and also request a recording of the conference.

