More than 80 Bonoloto winners win 3,300 euros and the jackpot rises to 600,000 euros

The draw for the Bonoloto celebrated this Friday has left a total of 81 third-rate winners (5 hits), each with a prize of 3,343.25 euros.

In this draw there have been no second-rate winners (5 hits + complementary), so the amount allocated to this category has increased that of the immediately lower one.

On the other hand, as there are no first-rate winning tickets (6 hits) generated pot for this Saturday’s draw it is increased.

In this way, a single winner in the highest category could win 600,000 euros, has informed Loterías y Apuestas del Estado.

The collection This Friday’s draw has amounted to a total of 2,374,167 euros.