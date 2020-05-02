More than 785,000 infected and 37,820 killed by EE coronavirus – Jonathan Alpeyrie – Europa Press

The American giant exceeds 164,000 positives after adding 20,900 infections in a single day.

A pandemic of the new coronavirus originating in the city of Wuhan, in the province of Hubei, in central China, has exceeded the figure of 785,000 infected and has killed more than 37,000 people worldwide, with the United States. adding in a single day 20,900 new cases, which represents a new record in daily increase in infections and places the country with more than 164,000 people with the virus and 3,170 deaths.

According to the global balance updated this Tuesday at 8:30 am by Johns Hopkins University, the pandemic of the new coronavirus has spread to 178 countries and territories, leaving a total of 786,291 infected people and 37,820 fatalities.

The number of people who have been cured of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is 166,041, most of them in China (76,194).

The four countries most affected by the pandemic (the United States, China, Italy and Spain) total more than 436,000 cases, which represents more than half of the total number of people infected with the virus worldwide.

The growth rate of the new coronavirus pandemic has accelerated sharply in recent weeks. From the start of the outbreak in Wuhan City in November 2019 until the first 100,000 cases were recorded, 67 days elapsed, while the figure of 200,000 positives was reached eleven days later and the figure of 300,000 only four days later.

The 400,000 cases were exceeded on Tuesday, three days after the 300,000 positive number were reached worldwide on Saturday, and this Thursday the pandemic exceeded 500,000 cases, largely driven by the growth of infections in the United States. . The 600,000 positives were exceeded on Saturday and this Monday the number of 700,000 infected people has been reached and exceeded. Following the current rhythm, the pandemic will reach and exceed the million contagion barrier this week.

The United States, which since last Thursday is the country most affected by number of cases, has added 20,900 cases in the last 24 hours, the absolute record in daily increase since the outbreak began in November 2019, and accounts for a total of 164,620 infected people and 3,170 fatalities.

The North American giant has spent five days running registering more than 17,000 new cases per day. All of these daily increases are higher than the highest number of infections recorded by China in the worst phase of the pandemic, when February 13 set the record with more than 15,000 positives recorded in one day.

ITALY EXCEEDS 100,000 COUNTED

The number of infections contrasts with the data on cured people, which currently stands at 5,943. Faced with the rapid rise of the United States, Italy remains the second country most affected by the number of cases, overcoming the barrier of 100,000 to reach the figure of 101,739 positives, and continues to be the country with the most fatalities, with a total of 11,591 deceased. To date, 14,620 people with the virus have been cured in Italy.

Spain is located since Tuesday as the third country most affected by the pandemic, with 87,956 cases, and as the second country with the most deaths, with a total of 7,716 fatalities due to COVID-19. The number of people cured in Spain exceeds that of Italy with a total of 16,780 people recovered, according to data updated at 8:30 a.m., waiting for the Spanish Ministry of Health to update the balance on Tuesday.

Spain surpassed on Tuesday of the previous week the number of deaths due to the coronavirus to China, which is now the fourth country most affected by the number of cases. The Asian giant, which for months was the country with the most cases and fatalities, currently counts 82,240 people infected, 3,309 dead and 76,194 people cured.

Germany is the fifth most affected country, with 66,885 cases, 645 deaths and 13,500 people cured. France ranks as the sixth country in number of cases, with 45,170 people with coronavirus, 3,030 deaths and 7,964 people cured.

Iran follows next, with 41,495 cases, 2,757 deaths and 13,911 people recovered, followed by the United Kingdom, which climbs to eighth place, with 22,454 people infected, 1,411 deaths and only 171 people recovered. Switzerland is in ninth position, with 15,922 people infected, 359 deceased and 1,823 recovered.

The tenth place in the ranking corresponds to Belgium, with 11,899 cases and 513 deaths, followed by the Netherlands, which has 11,817 people with coronavirus and 865 fatalities. Next, Turkey overcomes the barrier of 10,000 cases, with a total of 10,827 infected people and 168 deaths.

South Korea, which for weeks was the second most severely affected by the coronavirus after China, falls to 13th position, with 9,768 positives, 162 deaths and 5,408 people healed.

Austria registers a total of 9,618 coronavirus cases and 108 fatalities, while Canada records 7,448 positives and 89 deaths. For its part, Portugal registers 6,408 cases and 140 deaths.

Above 4,000 cases are Israel, Brazil, Australia, Norway and Sweden, while the Czech Republic exceeds the barrier of 3,000 infected. Ireland, Denmark, Malaysia, Chile, Romania and Poland register more than 2,000 positives and over a thousand cases are Luxembourg, Ecuador, Japan, Russia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, India, Greece, Mexico, Iceland and Panama.

