More than 7,800 million euros guarantee the strength of the large banks of the Ibex 35

Ibex 35 banks: 7,800 million in the first quarter of 2021

The sum of the quarterly earnings of the five large Spanish banks amount to a spectacular 7,825.3 million euros. Between Banco Santander, Caixabank, BBVA, Banco Sabadell and Bankinter they have put the finishing touch to the 1,053 million euros of losses that were recorded between January and March 2020.

The new CaixaBank takes the cake, earning 4.786 million after adding the impacts associated with the merger with Bankia. With the new entity, a negative goodwill, or badwill, of 4,300 million euros has been generated.

Specifically, the entity chaired by José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, achieves an attributed profit without counting the extraordinary expenses associated with the merger with Bankia of 514 million euros, 5.7 times more compared to the 90 million registered in the same period of 2020 and affected by the provisions made to anticipate future impacts associated with Covid-19.

In addition, CaixaBank, which appreciates in the Ibex 35 more than 24% per year, has been recognized as Best Bank in Spain for the seventh consecutive year and Best Bank in Western Europe for the third time, in the “Best Bank Awards” granted by each year the American magazine Global Finance.

According to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies, Caixabank is in a bullish phase with a score of 7.5. Negative volume and increasing volatility in the long term.

CaixaBank premium analysis

Secondly, with a revaluation in 2021 of more than 27%, Banco Santander shoots its profit to 1,608 million euros, compared to a result of 331 million in the same period of the previous year, in which a provision of 1,600 million euros was recorded. euros because of the pandemic. In addition, Ana Botín, president of the entity, declared in the presentation of the accounts that 40% of the result would be used for the dividend.

From Renta 4, the good evolution of income stands out, which “grew + 8% yoy in 1Q21 without the exchange rate effect (-4% yoy with currency effect), supported by the growth in net interest income (+ 5% yoy), with flat net commissions and higher ROF generation “.

For its part, Banco Santander obtained a score of 7 according to the EI indicators. The security is in the consolidation phase and is resisting the volume of trading as well as volatility.

Banco Santander premium analysis

However, BBVA, although it also exceeds pre-covid levels, is unable to increase the dividend yield, which falls to 3.6% from 4% in the previous quarter and compared to 8.9% in the January-March 2020 period.

Specifically, the group reaches a profit of 1,210 million euros in the first quarter of this year, compared to losses of 1,792 million euros a year earlier, after accounting for a deterioration in goodwill in the United States and making a higher effort in endowments.

BBVA has appreciated almost 20% so far this year and, together with Banco Santander, they were the two entities that sacrificed the most provisions in the first quarter of 2020.

BBVA, also in the consolidation phase, approves according to the premium indicators. On the positive side, the long-term trend parameters as well as the moment stand out.

BBVA premium analysis

In fourth place, with an annual revaluation of around 5% and a quarterly net profit of 148.3 million euros, Bankinter manages to improve its results by almost 14% compared to the same period of the previous year and also surpassing the accounts for 2019 Part of its success is due to its focus on high incomes and a lower NPL ratio.

The accounts for this quarter still include the results of Línea Directa Aseguradora, which began its independent activity on April 29, with its IPO.

Bankinter is consolidating at the moment, with a score of 7. EI indicators confirm its long-term uptrend and warn of volatility over the value.

Bankinter premium analysis

Finally, despite its spectacular revaluation in the Ibex 35 of over 60%, Banco Sabadell registers a reduction in net profit by 22% to 73 million euros, which is largely due to the fact that the Catalan entity registered a sharp drop in the result of financial operations (ROF), of 84.5%, to 23 million.

Its British subsidiary, TSB, returns to profits and obtains net profits of 10 million euros at the end of March 2021 and once again contributes positively to the group’s accounts, 2 million euros, after the savings from the restructuring plan and improving revenue, while experiencing significant growth in business activity.

On the other hand, the merger between BBVA and Sabadell did not finally flourish since “they tightened the exchange ratio a lot and Sabadell shareholders preferred to risk rather than give themselves away,” they explain from Solventis.

In the bullish phase, Banco Sabadell obtains 8 points according to the premium indicators of Investment Strategies. The volume of contracts decreases in the medium term and volatility is increasing.

Sabadell premium analysis

According to José Antonio González, Investment Strategies analyst, the short-term readings of the Spanish financial sector denote a bulky positive moment, “the short-term readings of the Spanish financial sector denote a bulky positive moment, generating overbought readings and activity that we cannot classify as high in most of its components (see upper histogram). Therefore, readings that invite caution, given the potential euphoria of investors, at a time when the Ibex 35 index reaches targets and accumulates overbought readings on the Stochastic oscillator. “

For his part, Pablo Gil, XTB strategist, points out that, taking into account structural trends in the banking sector, although there is still a long way to go, they have been very negative since 2005-2006, making it a decade and a half of bearish behavior. “I would not trust that this was going to be reversed. It does not mean that there cannot be specific routes to the rise or good weeks for banks, but I would not want to have banks in my portfolio with a vision of several years in sight,” he says.

Download here the complete special on the banking sector in the Investment Strategies magazine: Banking, facing its umpteenth challenge.