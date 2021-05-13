More than 700 triathletes participate this Saturday in the Half Triathlon Pamplona

05/13/2021 at 1:31 PM CEST

EFE

More than seven hundred athletes have registered for the VI Half Triathlon Pamplona which, after the 2020 stoppage due to covid, is held this Saturday with 1.9 kilometers of swimming in the Alloz reservoir, 74 kilometers by bicycle to the capital and 17 kilometers of running, mainly through pedestrian streets and parks.

The main novelty, in addition to the established covid protocol, is in the goal, located in the Antoniutti park instead of in the Plaza del Castillo, as in previous editions.

This has been detailed in a press conference by the delegate councilor for Social Services, Community Action and Sports, Maria Caballero, and the race director of the Pamplona Half Triathlon, Juan Cruz Arguiñáriz.

It will be the first test of the Spanish Cup of Medium and Long Distance Triathlon and, in addition, it will be the Navarre Medium Distance Championship, reports the Pamplona City Council in a statement.

The Saltoki Trikideak and Kirol Trikua Elkartea clubs, the Navarra Triathlon Federation and the Spanish Triathlon Federation organize this test, with the collaboration of the Pamplona City Council and the Provincial Government.

Participation has had to be halved compared to previous editions by the covid. 70% of the triathletes come from different autonomous communities and 10% from countries such as France, Canada, the United Kingdom or Portugal.

Among them are the 2019 champion, Eneko Llanos, the 2018 winner, Cristobal God, or the winner of three Half Triathlon Pamplona, Gustavo Rodriguez, in elite male category and Sara loher, winner in 2018, Aída Valiño or Laura Gomez, in elite female category.