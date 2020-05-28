716 health professionals supported a pronouncement denouncing the threats that doctors and medical students have received, because they demanded preventive measures to avoid massive infections of Covid-19.

In addition, Nicaraguan doctors denounce the “unheard of and implausible” strategy of the Daniel Ortega regime in the face of the pandemic and insist that the public health system is “on the road to saturation.”

Also Read: At least 35 families have reported the deaths of their relatives by Covid-19

“The precarious public health system is in saturation, with a high probability of collapse in the coming days, which puts the general population at high risk of death due to the lack of health resources to face the epidemic” , manifests the writing.

“At this time, as a consequence of a growing and exponential demand for serious respiratory ailments at the national level and the lack of adequate protective equipment for health personnel. Many health and support professionals have turned out with Covid-19, which has reduced the population’s attention capacity and led to the early depletion of these resources. Many workers have been forced to abandon their noble work due to the lack of appropriate conditions and not to continue exposing themselves to the virus infection ”, adds the second pronouncement of health professionals during the health crisis caused by the new coronavirus.

Unheard of and unlikely government strategy

They also denounce that “the Nicaraguan government’s unprecedented and implausible strategy in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic continues to be the same and despite the call made by different organizations and experts to implement substantial changes in the management of the pandemic -in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) -, remains impassive, trying to normalize reality, putting economic aspects before the health of the Nicaraguan population, making us a potential focus of dissemination of the infection for the rest of Central America ».

Threats to doctors and students

They also state that «some doctors who signed the previous pronouncement have received indirect threats of dismissal in some public institutions and through social networks. A separate point deserves the medical students, who under pressure and threat of withdrawal of scholarships and tuition, have had to attend academic activities in hospitals, without the appropriate means of protection against Covid-19 ». In this sense, health professionals demanded an end to the persecution and harassment of health professionals.

Also Read: How long can it take a person to recover from Covid-19? This responds doctors

They once again demanded that the State and Government of Nicaragua “declare the phase of community transmission and act accordingly, implementing mitigation measures of the epidemic, such as: the suspension of massive activities, the temporary closure of education centers (primary , secondary and higher), the suspension of non-essential activities involving physical presence and -if necessary- the community quarantine, all with the aim of reducing the rate of infections and deaths, as well as reducing the saturation of the health system » .

Doctors ask to stay home

They urged Nicaraguans to self-care, to stay at home and continue with the basic measures recommended by the WHO and the Centers for Disease Control in the United States of America (CDC) such as: physical distancing, frequent hand washing and use of the mask when leaving home.

They called on the country’s civil society, churches and economic forces to have a more active participation in defending the health and life of the Nicaraguan population before COVID-19.

They also requested that PAHO / WHO, the United Nations and Human Rights organizations assess in situ the management of the pandemic by the Nicaraguan health authorities.

Also Read: Why are there more and more doctors infected with Covid-19 in the country? This is what the specialists say

The doctors affirm that “the country is in a phase of community spread of the epidemic and the state continues without applying the mitigation measures that allow the control of the epidemic outbreak, indolently ignoring the reality of the pandemic in our country.”

The Nicaraguan Ministry of Health reports 759 confirmed cases and 35 deaths as of May 26. However, during the last weeks, deaths from respiratory diseases, mainly atypical pneumonia, are reported daily, which are already a synonym of Covid-19 in Nicaragua.

The Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, an organization of doctors and civilians that maintains an unofficial count of suspected coronavirus cases in Nicaragua, assures that they have registered a total of 2,408 suspected cases and 598 deaths as of May 23.

In hospitals where people die from respiratory diseases daily, family members are required to bury their deceased immediately, which is another indication that they died from this highly contagious disease, declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11, 2020.