BRASILIA – More than 70,000 military personnel received R $ 600 emergency aid for informal workers during the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is from the ministries of Citizenship and Defense. In a note, the portfolios reinforced that the Armed Forces Commands investigate “possible irregularities” in the process.

According to the government, it is possible that the military received assistance automatically because they had their CPF registered with CadÚnico or were beneficiaries of Bolsa Família.

“The Ministries of Defense (MD) and Citizenship (MC) report that, of the almost 1.8 million CPFs in the MD database, 4.17% (73,242) received emergency aid from the Federal Government. This includes military personnel (active and inactive, career and temporary), pensioners, dependents and amnesties “, says the text.

Also according to the government, the Armed Forces investigate “individually each case” and “the amounts received wrongly will be refunded”.

According to the criteria for receiving emergency assistance, the beneficiary cannot have formal active employment, which includes “all public agents, regardless of the legal relationship, including those occupying a temporary or free-standing position or position on a commission and resignation and elective mandate holders “.

In addition, to receive the benefit, the worker must have a monthly income of up to half a minimum wage per person (R $ 522.50) and a monthly income of up to 3 minimum wages (R $ 3,135) per family. The beneficiary also cannot have received taxable income above R $ 28,559.70 in 2018.

Another hypothesis raised by the portfolios is that among the military who requested the assistance, there may be people belonging to families whose monthly income is within the criteria requested by the government, which may have led them to “wrongly” interpret the rules for receiving the benefit.

“If there are indications of practices of illegal acts, the Ministries of Defense and Citizenship will adopt all the appropriate measures, always maintaining the commitment to transparency”, affirm the folders.

