The Ministry of Economy reported on Tuesday that 7.207 million workers have already closed agreements with their employers under the rules of the program instituted in the midst of the current crisis that allows temporary reduction of wages and hours or suspension of the employment contract, with payment of a partial compensation by the government.

Of the total, just over half, or 3.957 million, had their contracts suspended and almost all the others, reduced salaries.

The 50% decrease in hours and wages affected 17.2% of this universe of workers (or 1,239,084 in absolute numbers), while the 25% cut covered 13.4% (964,073) and a 70% reduction reached 12.2% (879,774).

Intermittent workers account for 2.3% (167,069) of the total.

The government will have an expense of 12.7 billion in the payment of the compensation of these workers, which until now have an average value of 1,766.50 reais, the ministry said.

The program of the so-called Emergency Benefit for the Preservation of Income and Employment (BEm), launched in the beginning of April, allows the reduction of wages for up to three months or the suspension of the contract for up to 60 days. At the end of this period, the company must guarantee the employment of the worker for the same time of joining the program.

The compensation paid by the government is a portion of the amount of unemployment insurance that the worker would be entitled to in case of dismissal, proportional to the wage reduction.

At the launch of the program, which aims to preserve jobs amid the consequences of measures to contain the coronavirus on economic activity, the government estimated that it would have a fiscal impact of 51.2 billion reais.

