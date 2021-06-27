more than 660 thousand staking purses

Cardano (ADA) has reached a new milestone, as its total of staking wallets has passed the 660,000 mark.

It’s been a hectic three weeks for the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency by market capitalization. At that time, has registered more than 50,000 new staking addresses.

The figure represents an increase of more than 8% since the beginning of June, when ADA reached 600,000 staking wallets.

According to the data, this recent influx brings the current total of ADA staking wallets to more than 662,000, at press time.

In addition to 2,656 other active mining pools. At this time, the data also recorded that staking funds totaled $ 29 billion, 71% of the total supply.

ADA looks to El Salvador

El Salvador made history this month by becoming the world’s first nation to formally adopt a cryptocurrency, namely Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender.

Since then, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has commented on the possibility of the country adopting ADA in the same way.

Hoskinson revealed details in a recent YouTube livestream about a possible adoption in El Salvador.

More specifically, he said his team was in talks with the country’s authorities. He also alluded to a possible visit to El Salvador soon.

The Cardano founder also took time in his broadcast to answer questions about Mark Cuban and the stablecoin Tether.

Other activities in Cardano

There has also been a behind-the-scenes boost at Cardano so far this month. An update to Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), made by Cardano co-developers, revealed that Alonzo can now execute smart contracts.

Dimitris Poulopoulos explained that the contracts were very simple at this stage:

“A transaction that returns a ‘Hello world’ or a confirmation of a payment that has been made.”

This development is part of the Alonzo Blue phase, the first in Alonzo’s implementation roadmap. Around the same time, Cardano also revealed that they had started investigating the feasibility of “stable fees.”

IOHK stated in a blog post that stable fees would provide fair and predictable prices for cryptocurrency transactions.

Reports also indicate that Cardano expects to rely on the ledger guidelines of your current platform to easily integrate stable rates.

