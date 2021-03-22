More than 6,500 people celebrate carnival in Marseille despite coronavirus restrictions

More than 6,500 people, according to the Police, have participated this Sunday in an act “Undeclared” to celebrate carnival in the center of Marseille, so the Police have intervened to dissolve the concentration. At least seven people have been arrested.

The Bocas del Rhone Police have regretted the event, held on Sunday afternoon, in which hygienic-sanitary measures have not been respected to avoid contagion.

“Without declaring it in the prefecture, without a mask, without physical distancing. Total irresponsibility of the carnival participants“, has reproached the Prefecture through Twitter.

The agents have kept their distance with the celebration, which has traveled several streets in the center of the city, but at 7:00 p.m. the confrontations began and the Police announced the “dispersal of the procession” in La Plaine, where they were a thousand people. Some of the participants have thrown objects at the Police.

This Sunday the French Ministry of Health has reported 30,581 new infections and 138 deaths from coronavirus, with which the country accumulates 4,282,603 ​​confirmed cases and 92,305 deaths since the start of the pandemic. In addition, 6,146,162 French people have received at least one dose of the vaccine.