More than 650 swimmers have competed this weekend in the Marnaton eDreams Begur

06/07/2021 at 2:45 PM CEST

This past Sunday and after more than a year without events due to the pandemic, the first test of the calendar of the country’s reference open water swimming circuit was held. More than 650 swimmers have gathered in the Girona town of Begur, to complete the distances of 7 km, 3.5 km and 1.5 km of the Marnaton eDreams Begur by YoPRO.

For this first test of the year, the organization has taken different measures to guarantee the safety of the participants, such as capacity limitation, collection of numbers by appointment, online briefing or departures five in five and every ten seconds to promote dispersal . According David Campà, director of Marnaton, the test “has been a success, it was the lap we expected”. “The participants have been very understanding and collaborative with the measures adopted, and despite a somewhat rough sea, the day has accompanied”.

In the 7 km test, starting from Aiguablava and finishing in Sa Riera, the first and second places have been decided in the last meters after a very disputed crossing, and it has finally been Guille Matas of the HEAD Team (1:29:02) who has imposed himself closely followed by Rafa Cabanillas, from Club Esportiu Marnaton, (1:29:37) and Mario Guillen (1:38:49) from CN Terrassa. In female category Clara Gabriel (1:36:57) of CN Sabadell has been first, and third of the general, followed by Minerva pujol (1:46:57) and from Núria Soriano (1:54:51) from the CNB

In the distance of 3.5 km, starting in Sa Tuna and finishing in Sa Riera, the men’s podium has been for Javier Navarro (43.32) of the Aquamasters, Jordi Roses (44:41) of the CE Mediterrani and Quim Bofill (45:48) of the Geieg. In the female category it has been imposed Anna Aida Marti (47:32) of the CE Mediterrani, followed by Paula canals (49:16) and from Gemma Gregoris (53:46).

Finally, in the 1,500 meters, Nathan barthe (18:25), Henry Folch (21:40) and Lionel matias (21:55) have completed the men’s podium, while Ines Aragunde (23:06), Mariona bosch (23:18) and Maria Fisa (23:20) have completed the feminine.

The next round of the X Marnaton eDreams Cup will be held on June 26 in Sant Feliu de Guíxols, and then move the September 18 to Cadaqués, the October 16 to Formentera, and the October 30 to Barcelona to close the season. Despite the fact that some of the distances of these tests have already exhausted their places, the rest of the registrations are still available on the Marnaton website