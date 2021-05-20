More Than 65 Million Children in US Households Will Begin Receiving “Child Tax Credit” Extension Checks in July

The extension and advance payment of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) will begin to impact more than 65 million children in a matter of one month.

In one of the IRS press releases this week, the agency specified that the money will go to eligible American families. via direct deposit, paper check, or debit cards starting July 15.

That is the date stipulated by the IRS and the Treasury Department for the first payment under the program established in the “American rescue plan” approved last March in the federal Congress.

Monthly checks between $ 250 and $ 300 per child

“The IRS and the Treasury Department also announced that CTC increased payments will be made on the 15th of each month, unless the 15th is a weekend or holiday. Families who receive credit through direct deposit can plan their budgets around receiving the benefit. Eligible families will receive a payment of up to $ 300 per month for each child under 6 years of age and up to $ 250 per month for each child 6 years and older, ”confirmed the tax collector’s office.

Although the majority of these payments will be disbursed automatically by the agency, the IRS indicated that they are collaborating with organizations and entities to expand citizen orientation efforts on eligibility requirements.

Maximum credit of $ 3,600 retail

The third and first stimulus bill under the Biden Administration increased the maximum Child Tax Credit in 2021 to $ 3,600 for children under age 6 and $ 3,000 per child for children between 6 and 17 years old. Projections indicate that with this measure more than five million children will lift themselves out of poverty this year.

Starting in July and running through December, the agency will send monthly payments of between $ 250 and $ 300.

Same eligibility rules as the third stimulus check

The total amount of money the IRS will send to families divided into seven payments, one for each month through December, will depend on the eligible dependents in the household and their age, as well as the parents’ income.

The IRS will follow the same income eligibility guidelines as the third stimulus check approved under the same law to determine how much money each family will receive for the credit.

The entire credit applies to individuals with children and adjusted gross income of $ 75,000 or less; $ 150,000 or less for couples, and $ 112,500 for single mothers or heads of household.

The gradual reduction or the funds for the credit begin to reduce for people who report higher income than the previous ones.

