More than 640,000 spectators in the golden minute of the Copa América final with Ibai Llanos

07/11/2021 at 12:18 PM CEST

After offering the open signal for Spain of 21 Copa América matches, Ibai Llanos – together with ‘Kosmos’, the company chaired by Gerard Piqué – The Copa América broadcast on Twitch closed this morning. They have done it by broadcasting the final between Argentina and Brazil, from the Far West Hall of PortAventura Wold, and with more than 510,000 spectators. Ibai was accompanied by his usual collaborators during this tournament, Alex De Llanos Y Fran guillen, and some guests like Siro Lopez, who already participated in other meetings, Gerard Piqué Y Ronaldo Nazario, who was connected live.

In this way, Ibai Llanos – by the hand of ‘Kosmos’ – puts an end to three weeks of success with an audiovisual project without precedent. The most watched minute of the Copa América final between Argentina and Brazil was at 3:52 – curiously in full rest – with 642,897 viewers connected to the channel. Ibai. Numbers that close an initiative that has managed to have Spain in suspense at dawn. And it is that since the quarterfinals, the Llanos Twitch channel registered especially notable figures with about 175,000 viewers. At the conclusion of the match between Uruguay and Colombia, with the launch of the penalty shoot-out, more than 135,000 simultaneous spectators were registered.

Also the semifinals left some very remarkable figures. In addition, we must bear in mind that it was a broadcast that could only be enjoyed from Spain and taking into account the hours that the matches were played. And it is that the semifinal between Argentina and Colombia became the streaming with the most audience in all of Spain, an average figure of 80,000 viewers with a golden minute – 110,000 viewers – at 5:10 am. Similar figures registered the semifinal between Brazil and Peru, as well as the match for third place between Colombia and Peru.

In addition, the project had collaboration during the semifinals of the Copa América of Juventut de Badalona. The semifinals were broadcast from their pavilion and Ferrán Bassas and Albert Ventura, players of the Catalan club, participated in a challenge of triples and baskets. Thus, after twenty-eight years without Argentina conquering an international tournament, with Leo Messi Raising his first title with the National Team and in an entire Maracana that enlarges the story, Ibai Llanos – together with ‘Kosmos’ – opens a new paradigm in the audiovisual world and continues to reinforce the digital bet as a new entertainment option for sports fans .