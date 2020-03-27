So far, 9,444 members of the Spanish health personnel have tested positive for coronavirus.

The number of deaths from coronavirus in Spain added on Friday 769 new cases until reaching 4,858This represents a new record in the daily increase in deaths, although the director of the Coordination Center for Alerts and Health Emergencies said there are signs of stabilization.

Spain is the second country in the world with more registered deaths by coronavirus, only behind Italy. As for infections, the total number rose to 64,059 on Friday compared to 56,188 the previous day.

“The increase that has occurred today (in deaths) is percentage-equivalent to that of the last three days and it seems that there is a clear stabilizationFernando Simón said at a press conference.

The number of new deaths on Friday is a daily increase of almost 19%, an increase similar to that registered the previous day, according to . calculations.

Simon also highlighted the decrease in the rate of increase of new cases, which went from 18% registered on Thursday to 14% on Friday, “a flattering fact that gives us some hope”, despite which he called for caution before drawing hasty conclusions from the figures.

Given the saturation of the health system, the country is using the Santiago Bernabéu -Real Madrid football stadium- as a warehouse for medical supplies, the Madrid fairground of Ifema has become a gigantic field hospital, and health personnel have to deal with the shortage of basic protective materials such as masks.

Simon reported that 9 thousand 444 members of the Spanish sanitary personnel have given positive in the tests of COVID-19, which represents around 15% of the total registered cases.

Regarding the number of discharges, Simón said it amounted to 9,357.

The government of Spain this week obtained parliamentary support to extend the state of alarm for another 15 days, until April 12, and said that the country is waging a “real war” over medical supplies.

Spain has turned to China, the country where the coronavirus originated, to obtaining many essential resources.

Bars, restaurants and shops selling non-essential items have been closed since March 14, while the majority of the population is confined to their homes.

With information from Rts and Ntx