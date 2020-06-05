Thirty military personnel from the Paratrooper Brigade in Alcalá de Henares, on the outskirts of Madrid, arrive with their NBC (nuclear, biological and chemical defense) teams to decontaminate a residence for the elderly on March 31.

The virus that has killed 6,007 people in Madrid residences sneaked into the centers where the most fragile population lived in February and advanced stealthily and devastatingly. Now that the pathogen is giving way and the accusations of the Minister of Social Policies, Alberto Reyero, the political and judicial battle is intensifying, the account of the events deserves a careful examination.

The first alarm signal does not arrive until Wednesday March 4 at night and is given by employees of the La Paz residence, a public center of 80 residents in the Salamanca district, not far from the center of the capital. It is then when the Gregorio Marañón hospital informs the management that a 99-year-old woman who had been admitted the previous week has died of covid-19. That day 76 cases of covid-19 had been detected in the Madrid region, 5 of them in the ICU.

On Thursday 5 the media reported the news of the death. There is an outbreak in the center that has affected at least 11 more seniors and a nursing assistant. According to sources from AMAS, the agency for public residences, that same day masks were provided with personnel. On Friday the 6th, the officials of the Departments of Social Policies and Health sent the directors of the 475 residences in Madrid a protocol with preventive measures such as hand hygiene and isolation of residents with symptoms. At that time there were 52,000 elderly residents in the region, according to sources from the Ministry of Social Policies.

On Sunday the 8th many children and grandchildren went to the residences to say goodbye to their elders because from the following day visits were restricted. It was the last time that many saw his relative.

The following week, when the cases in Madrid already exceed a thousand and the Community has already closed the schools, the Minister of Health announced on March 12 a battery of measures, including the “medicalization” of residences. It is a controversial term due to its ambiguity but it implies what everyone in the sector knows: that residences are not prepared to assist patients because the law conceives them as a space of care but not of cure.

Panic ensues on Tuesday, March 17, when the first case of mass death in a center, Monte Hermoso, is known. At least 19 elderly people had lost their lives in a matter of a few days. Then begins for weeks a cascade of news leaked by family members and workers about other outbreaks in the region, with 10, 20, 30 deaths per center.

With Madrid hospitals overloaded, the Ministry of Health creates a group of 22 liaison geriatricians to decide one by one the admission of patients from residences, assessing the years of useful life. They prepare up to seven versions of a selection protocol between March 18 and 25.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Social Policies, Alberto Reyero, asks on Thursday 19 for the intervention of Army medical personnel but President Isabel Díaz Ayuso disavows him. That Sunday the 22nd he wrote two emails to his government colleague responsible for Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, to question the ethics and legality of the protocols. Reyero, progressively separated by Ayuso, would insist for weeks with writings to Escudero and statements in the media complaining about the abandonment of the residences. Ask for a medical boost that only Squire can provide.

But there are also other basic deficiencies. Without EPIs or tests, residences defend themselves as best they can. An Order from the Ministry of Health of March 19 asks residences to divide their space into four zones, depending on the state of the residents. But that order is very difficult to fulfill in small residences, such as single-storey villas. Deaths grow uncontrolled last week of March and the first two weeks of April in all kinds of centers, large, small, public and private. The Community has only given data on deaths and global infections, and has not published the number of deaths per center.

According to the unions, the 14 “interventions” of private residences by the Community have been of little use. Intervention is a word that suggests a greater scope than the real one. In practice, the residences operated on from April 1 have only received the visit of an official who spends part of the day in the center and has not displaced the directors of the companies.

The situation has been alleviated in recent weeks, but the residences are not prepared for a second outbreak because the medical reinforcement has still not materialized, according to sources from the Workers’ Commissions and the UGT, which specify that the medicalization has mainly consisted of punctual visits by health workers.

Around mid-April the hospitals again received elderly residents. According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Health, the regional emergency service had transferred 9,632 residents to hospitals until Monday and throughout the crisis.

This note was originally published in El País