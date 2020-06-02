SANTIAGO DE CHILE (AP) – Some 600 Bolivians camped outside their country’s consulate in the Chilean capital on Tuesday to push for an early repatriation on one of the coldest days of the year in Santiago, which is expecting thunderstorms and hailstorms.

In the camp in the affluent neighborhood of Las Condes, dozens of children, pregnant women and older adults have been waiting for a week for a pronouncement from the consulate. “We are not taking the (distancing) measures, we are very close,” said Ramiro, who identified himself as a spokesman for the group of migrants but preferred not to give his last name. “It was very hard, it is very cold at night.”

Every summer and until mid-autumn, Chile receives thousands of Bolivian and Peruvian citizens who, together with Chileans, work in the fields of the north and center of the country. These workers are subject to quarterly contracts and men and women earn the same. But the arrival of the new coronavirus pandemic brought forward the end of the harvest season.

The precarious camp, which only recently received chemical baths, is full of signs with a common call: “We want to return.” People in the area are fed thanks to donations from neighbors and from some migrant protection organizations.

A group of police guards the camp. The commanding officer, Captain John Green, said that Bolivian migrants continue to arrive at the site and specified that 1,100 have already been repatriated after completing a quarantine in northern Chile.

Hundreds of Venezuelans also set up a camp outside their consulate but after several weeks they agreed to move to shelters set up in schools. The day before, one of them died in a shelter where he had been lodged after presenting symptoms of COVID-19. I was waiting for the test result that would indicate if I was infected.

Unlike Bolivian or Peruvian migrants who have managed to return to their countries, Venezuelans continue to receive no response from the Nicolás Maduro government.

Chile has so far reported more than 105,000 coronavirus cases and more than 1,100 deaths.